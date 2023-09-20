ENGLEWOOD • Two special homecomings are on tap Sunday for the Broncos.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, a native of South Florida, will return to Miami to play at Hard Rock Stadium, where his father, Patrick Surtain Sr., once starred for the Dolphins. And wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who grew up in South Florida, will return to the stadium where his father, Charles Johnson, once played baseball and won a World Series with the Marlins.

“Going back to my hometown is going to be special moment, just seeing my family and also playing in the stadium that my dad played in,’’ Surtain II said Wednesday after a practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “It’s going to be a surreal moment, because ever since my childhood experience, I just remember watching games there at Dolphins Stadium and just playing on the field and growing up in the locker room.”

Surtain Sr. played in the NFL 1998-2008, including making three Pro Bowls during a 1998-2004 stint with the Dolphins. Surtain II was 4 when his father last played for Miami.

Charles Johnson was a Marlins catcher 1994-98 and 2001-02 and played in two All-Star Games. Brandon was born the year after his father was on the team that won Game 7 of the World Series over Cleveland at then-named Pro Player Stadium in 1997. But he remembers going to the stadium during his father’s second Marlins stint.

“It's definitely surreal, man,’’ Brandon said. “I remember going as a little kid watching my dad play. … It will be awesome. I’m going to definitely stop, take a moment, take in that full-circle moment.”

While Surtain II didn't give a figure, Brandon Johnson is hoping to secure around 20 tickets for friends and family members.

Head coach Sean Payton said the Broncos will leave for South Florida on Friday night to acclimate to the two-hour time difference. They usually travel to road games the day before.

Simmons sits out

Broncos star safety Justin Simmons did not practice Wednesday due to a hip injury and worked out on a side field.

“He’s working and rehabbing,’’ said Payton, declining to give any other details about his injury.

Also not practicing were outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle). Clark is not expected to play against the Dolphins, while Purcell’s status in uncertain.

The Broncos also listed tackle Garett Bolles as limited because of an ankle injury.

The Dolphins listed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), cornerback Xavien Howard (rest) and running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) as not practicing. Waddle was Surtain II's roommate at Alabama.

"It's going to be some trash talking'' if Waddle plays, Surtain said. "That's just the type of friendship we have. Even off the field, we talk trash all the time."

McLaughlin waits his turn

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Broncos rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored his first NFL touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 35-33 loss to Washington. But he didn’t touch the ball again the rest of the game.

“Maybe that’s what’s best for the team,’’ McLaughlin said. “And I’m just going to keep working hard every day because that’s what I want to do. I want to help contribute to the team.”

McLaughlin vowed to be prepared if called upon against the Dolphins.

“I’ll definitely be ready, but there’s a time for everybody, so I’m going to keep working hard and wait until then.’’

McLaughlin was thrilled to score his first NFL regular-season touchdown after he had scored four in the preseason. He said the Broncos are doing a special paint job on the ball he carried across the goal line.

“They’re getting it shaped up,’’ he said. “I’ll take the preseason game ball out (from his first touchdown then) and put that one in the living room.”

Facing Fangio

The Broncos will face Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was Denver’s head coach 2019-21.

“Vic was a great coach,’’ said Surtain, a rookie under Fangio in 2021. “Obviously, his defensive schemes are being run across the league. … I know he has a great defense in store. … He puts his players in position to make plays.’’

Fangio first entered the NFL in 1986 and his only time as a head coach was spent with the Broncos. He’s now in 20th season as a defensive coordinator.

“I’ve gone against Coach Fangio many times,’’ said Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. “He’s a tremendous defensive coordinator. He knows how to coach the guys up. He’s one of those coaches that are all-time greats.”

Payton said he's had a "number of discussions" with defensive players remaining from Fangio's time in Denver, including safety Kareem Jackson, who was on hand for his entire tenure.

Briefly

Surtain was thrilled to hear Broncos Hall of Famer cornerback Champ Bailey say he expects him to also be inducted one day into the Canton, Ohio, shrine. "That's huge, coming from a guy like that,'' he said. "When you get credited by a player like that, that means that he's seen everything in you which you possess in your ability. So hearing that from him, it means a lot."

With the Broncos being 0-2, Payton looked back at when he coached New Orleans in 2017 and the Saints began 0-2 before making the playoffs with an 11-5 mark. "You have to get on to the next game,'' he said of digging out of such a hole. "You have to make corrections."

Wilson was on Seattle teams that started 0-2 in 2015 and 2018 but made the playoffs each time with a 10-6 mark. "The good thing is you got more pitches coming, more games to play, and so you don't blink,'' he said. "I think the biggest thing is staying focused on the task."