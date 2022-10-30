WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed.
“I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”
Is Russ for real... or really full of cheese?
After Wilson guided the Broncos to a 21-17 triumph over the Jaguars, an American football fixture that thrilled a record crowd of 86,215 at Wembley Stadium on the northwest edge of London, it occurred to me us Coloradans have been asking the wrong questions about Russ.
It's not if he's the real deal or real goofy. The right one: If his Broncos believe in him, who cares?
“The thing we keep talking about is unwavering belief,” Wilson said afterward, nodding toward fellow captain Justin Simmons off to the side.
I know, I know. Another catchphrase brought to you by Mr. Unlimited. Or is it Capt. High Knees now? But I promise there was nothing phony about Wilson when I spoke to him alone in a narrow hallway inside Wembley Stadium after a win that, for now, saved the Broncos' season.
No one in professional sports, American or British, has endured Russ levels of ridicule lately. How did he ignore the haters and focus?
"People are going to come and go. They’re going to love you one day and they’re going to hate you the next," Wilson told The Denver Gazette in an exclusive interview. "I think the best thing you can do is give God the glory and worship him — worship him through my play, worship him in my community by serving. Try to give everything you can to the teammates around you.”
If I had not seen the Broncos struggle to a 3-5 record in Year 1 of the Russ era, the way Wilson explained his unwavering belief system would have me convinced they’re about to go on a run.
Is he right? Probably not. But during that conversation did he deliver his message with the kind of conviction that had me believing every word he said? You bet, and the Broncos did, too.
“It definitely has to do with faith. That’s the first part. God’s brought me all this way, you know? That's him,” Wilson said. “Without dealing with the pressure, without dealing with the noise, I know I’m playing this game to give him the glory.
“I play for him and I play for my teammates. I think any time something goes wrong it’s about how you react to it, how you respond. Adversity is temporary. I believe that when it’s tough you’ve got to keep going. That’s what I believe.”
Go ahead. Roll your eyes. Lord knows Russ is a beacon for blowback. But it takes a man of faith — either in himself, his team or a higher power — to face Russ-levels of ridicule and come back to win an NFL game like Wilson did on Sunday.
First Wilson became a national punchline when he revealed he got treatment and worked out for 4 hours on the team flight over the Atlantic. Then you had a Broncos offense that was the only game on TV for the fifth time in eight games and started the London party this way: punt, interception, punt. More eye rolls. More remote controls turning off the telly.
Broncos-Jags drew the largest crowd to witness an NFL game in the United Kingdom. Did the soccer-mad locals figure there would be plenty of punts and field goals to wet their whistle?
Before flying to London, the Broncos had traveled at least 80 yards to score a touchdown only twice in seven games. The ball pinned on their own 2-yard-line, Wilson opened the second half with nine plays that covered 98 yards and closed with a Melvin Gordon touchdown run.
What team was that, and what did they do with the Broncos?
To celebrate the big score, Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz pulled up his jersey to expose his big belly, slapping it a half-dozen times to give London fans a visual they won’t soon forget, no matter how many pints of Newcastle they enjoy at the neighborhood pub.
Wembley’s partially retractable roof stayed open, so God parted the gloomy skies to bless the Broncos with a football miracle: multiple touchdowns! The Broncos scored a pair for only the second time in eight games, and they seized Sunday to remember how good they have it.
“I’m able to travel to London for work,” said Justin Simmons, whose goal-line interception foiled a Jaguars scoring drive and gave the Broncos a boxer's chance.
Nathaniel Hackett is the only man on the Front Range, or in Great Britain, who can feel Wilson’s pain at this point. And he marveled at Wilson’s intestinal fortitude when things were bad-bad.
“He’s an amazing human being from that standpoint,” Hackett said.
The Broncos did their part to grow the NFL in Europe. They tried to teach the Brits the whole American football rulebook, breaking 10 rules and drawing 10 flags in the first half alone.
Maybe hold off on those Super Bowl tickets for now.
The takeaway from Sunday was Russ. He’s built of something. Quarterbacking pays well, and Ciara seems nice. But in a society that’s offended if you sneeze in the wrong direction, there’s a lot to be said for a man who can shrug off both the valid criticisms and the personal attacks and carry a team 98 yards for the win.
“You just do it,” Wilson said. "You trust in yourself, you trust in God. You just do it."
A little more winning, a little more laughing at his own expense, and the Russ show has more than enough time left in Denver to turn into a win. Asked if he was going to “high knees” his way back to Colorado, Wilson took another jab at himself: “When the guys are playing 'Uno'…”
He wore a No. 14 Liverpool jersey as he left Wembley Stadium, and Russ' Broncos did high knees in the right direction, off and on the pitch.