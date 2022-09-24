DENVER — Send help!
On Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers, the Broncos could use a hand.
They said so themselves.
Justin Outten, the offensive coordinator, appreciates your help. He requests Broncos Country counts down the play clock again: “That tells you right there they are helping in a situation.”
Russell Wilson has said a few times he believes “language is everything,” and the quarterback said himself the countdown is A-OK by him: “I guess that was kind of helpful if needed.”
Nathaniel Hackett needs help. Boy, does he ever.
“The countdown, all that kind of stuff, they (Broncos fans) are smart,” Hackett said, opening the floodgates. “There were some issues going on and it was a great warning for us.”
See, you did great! The game program on Sunday night should read “Help Wanted.”
The Mile High crowd counting down the play clock was among the funniest sports things I have seen — or was I laughing to not cry? Either way, if the Hackett hatchet job continues, fans should continue the countdown until it takes its place alongside “IN... COM... PLETE!”
WWPFMD? If someone dared to sip a $14 beer with the Broncos offense on the field, Peyton Manning would flap his wings to quiet the joint as he called and audibled plays in virtual silence.
Russ does not command that kind of control.
There is underreported nuance to what perturbs Broncos lifers about this whole coaching situation. People here hold memories of coaches who kept a tight schedule and stuck to it.
The best Broncos coaches were punctual and on point. Dan Reeves and his Tom Landry wardrobe. Mike Shanahan and his script. Gary Kubiak and his subtle control over everything.
Then there is the new coaching staff, which comes off as a bunch of college buds who thought it was totally rad, dude, they were granted the keys to an NFL franchise, just like in “Madden.”
Then the games started.
The new coaching staff has been late to the snap and to the party. The Broncos have been flagged for 28 penalties over two games (three were declined), setting a bad franchise record.
This NBC broadcast deserves a "Coach Cam" — one on Hackett, who is too intelligent to let the nonsense continue, and one on Kyle Shanahan, the Broncos savior who should have been.
Shanahan, the Cherry Creek grad, told me Mike will be in attendance at Mile High on Sunday.
Please, Broncos, don’t embarrass us in front of Dad.
The alternate reality has the 2017 Broncos hiring Kyle Shanahan as coach and drafting Josh Allen with the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft. It would’ve been and should’ve been Shanahan and Elway (Allen) 2.0. The Broncos, instead, elected to hire Vance Joseph and draft Bradley Chubb.
As anyone with a 401(k) and functioning brain can see right now, elections have consequences.
Kyle said he and wife Mandy (a Cherry Creek grad as well) have family galore geared up for a return to the house that Dad built. But Kyle said this will not be an emotional trip home. The emotional trip was Mike and Kyle bringing the then-Redskins to Mile High in 2013, Kyle said.
“Once games start they’re all just stadiums and that happens to be a really loud one,” Kyle said.
This will be Kyle’s first game at Mile High since Mike Shanahan was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame. His father’s name will be above and directly behind him in the east stands.
How about that for visuals on the TV?
Sunday night has so many layers that surely will be brought up on the television broadcast.
The Broncos employ a Kubiak on staff (Klint, the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Russell Wilson), and so do the 49ers (Klay, the assistant quarterbacks coach). Brian Griese, the former Broncos quarterback and Denver philanthropist, is San Fran’s quarterbacks coach. And the Shanahan angle.
Unlike the 73,000 who will be counting down the play clock, I believe the Broncos win, 17-16.
Send help.