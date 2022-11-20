DENVER — One man in the Broncos locker room feels you, Broncos Country.
Well, more than one, but this man truly feels you: Mike Purcell. The pride of Highlands Ranch feels your pain that comes with the Broncos losing six straight to the Raiders, on top of a steaming pile of 13 straight Ls to the Chiefs.
From the orange-and-blue Jordans on his feet to the sweet Broncos Starter jacket in his locker, Purcell feels Broncos Country's plunge to rock bottom because he’s been a part of it all his life.
“I’m sick of that (expletive): ‘We’re right there, we’re right there, we’re right there.’ Something’s got to give,” Purcell said after the Broncos lost to the stupid Raiders, again, 22-16 in overtime, Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
The something that’s got to give is Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos should move on from the lame-duck Hackett and fill his spot with Dom Capers, a senior defensive assistant with the Broncos and the former coach of the Texans. Keep Klint Kubiak as the offensive play-caller and Ejiro Evero as a defensive coordinator on the rise. Play out the string over seven games.
“I have to look at myself first,” Hackett said after.
Something’s got to give. This is awful. It had been almost 30 years since the Broncos lost six straight to the Raiders, and it’s about to get worse with two games left against the Chiefs, who lead the NFL in total touchdowns scored.
The Broncos already assigned a game-day supervisor to Hackett, Jerry Rosburg. Then, on Sunday, Hackett gave play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. Right now the best way to describe the Hackett era is a quote from the great American film “Office Space.”
“What would you say you do here?”
“Thunder” has more job duties than Hackett at this point. She has to gallop and look beautiful.
The Broncos scored 16 points for the fourth time this season. It’s bizarre. Nevertheless, famous 16s in Denver history now include Broncos Jake Plummer and Tom Rouen, Rockies closer Huston Street, the hot dog man who used to work the 16th Street Mall and Hackett’s Broncos.
They entered Sunday averaging the second-fewest points in nine games in franchise history.
Even so, the Broncos’ three drives in the first half all should have produced points, a nice change from the norm. Russell Wilson moved the offense 92 yards (for a Broncos touchdown), 34 yards (field goal), 78 yards (a Melvin Gordon fumble, because Melvin Gordon fumbles).
The rest of the game wasn’t as as pretty, but there’s no doubt Klint got a family phone call from Dad to figure out the other stuff. Sunday night is always when you call Dad.
“I thought coach Kubiak called a great game,” said Wilson, who had one of his better days as a Bronco, clearing a low bar, completing 24 of 31 passes for 247 yards.
The Broncos lost three plays into overtime when Davante Adams beat Pat Surtain on a 35-yard touchdown. Josh McDaniels pumped his first on the Raiders sideline. Told you, this is awful.
Josh McDaniels, of all people, is shuffling into Mile High and leaving with a hop in his step?
There were 6,962 no-shows, a season-high. They didn’t want to see Josh McDaniels pumping his fist. It was so awful a Raiders coach got booed less than the Broncos coach at Mile High.
The Broncos are 3-7, and it’s a bad 3-7. They’ve scored one or fewer touchdowns in eight of 10 games. Something’s got to give.
The Broncos for most of our lifetimes didn’t do things like this: Coming out of the 2-minute warning, the Broncos called a pass play when all they couldn’t afford was an incompletion or a turnover. Wilson threw an incompletion. The clock stopped. The Raiders got a tying field goal.
It’s awful.
Explaining the perplexing play call, Hackett said he wanted to “close it out and win it” with a first-down pass. Without tossing his quarterback under the bus, Hackett also hinted that Wilson should have known better than to stop the clock: “You can take a sack,” Hackett said.
Week after week, Broncos fans love their team unconditionally. Standing pat while this unfolds is not loving you back. Something’s got to give.
On the game-winning touchdown for the Raiders, Adams beat Surtain on a double-move, Surtain said after. As media congregated around Surtain to ask what happened, Simmons shouted from a few lockers away: “It’s not on one guy!” And Simmons is 100-percent right.
The plunge to rock bottom is not all on Hackett. He’s the fall guy. But there were almost 7,000 no-shows for a Raiders game, and a Broncos Country lifer sat furiously at his locker.
“The frustration is through the roof,” Purcell said. “I think you can tell on everybody’s face."
Something’s got to give.