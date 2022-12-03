BALTIMORE — Where’s a quality Tim Tebow controversy when you need one?

The original kneel, Bible verses all over, "God bless." Boy, we’d take that chitter-chatter right about now.

And where’s Peyton Manning to scold the scoreboard operator, John Elway dishing out full-sized Halloween candy in Cherry Hills?

Broncos quarterback controversies aren’t what they used to be. And now they never end.

What was supposed to be a Broncos revival with Russell Wilson has devolved into… Subway canceling the “Dangerwich” hoagie… to wristband or not… high knees over the high seas… teammates yelling at the quarterback… half the team at Wilson’s surprise birthday party.

(Half the team is a lot!)

“Let’s ride.”

The difference from then and now: Tebow won, Manning won, Elway won. Russ is losing — games and a proud and loyal Broncos Country.

Big time.

As the Broncos play the Ravens Sunday here at M&T Bank Stadium, the criticism of Russ has turned from “is this guy for real?” to mean-spirited and personal. It’s not fair, but it is life.

Win, and the cheap seats would quiet down — like Manning flapping his arms at Mile High.

Wilson can’t win here while losing. Colorado had too many years of great quarterbacking, too many bad years recently, too many unfulfilled promises from Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos’ first mistake was promising big things before they had won a thing.

Wilson is not a bad guy. But the Broncos are stuck in the mud for years if he’s all washed up.

All the nonsense and rumors and anonymous reports would go away with a better record.

Manning once ripped the scoreboard operator when he flashed Philip Rivers on the Jumbotron and the Broncos were flagged for a false start. Sports-talk radio had content for over a week.

"I'm going to have to have a little talk with him," Manning said after the game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his own controversy last week on Twitter. He tweeted a no-no, apologized, and that was the end of it. The Ravens are 7-4, tied atop the AFC North.

Winning cures all.

Here’s how the various controversies would look if the Broncos were 8-3 instead of 3-8:

Subwaygate: Let the man eat!

Wristbandgate: Who cares? It’s working.

High knees on airplanes: Never an off day.

Mike Purcell’s outburst: Love the passion!

Wilson’s birthday party, which, according to 9News' Mike Klis, had roughly half the team in attendance: It’s a “tight-knit” locker room.

Instead of questions about the Ravens, Hackett is obligated to address the silly nonsense.

“To me, it’s all gossip,” he said.

Instead of a focus on wins and losses, the Broncos are the NFL’s “Desperate Housewives.”

“Nobody wants to win more than me and this team,” Wilson said.

It's the only way out — for the Broncos and Wilson's own reputation.