A happy medium could be found somewhere in the middle of Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels — total opposites in personalities, totally at a loss as AFC West coaches.
The respective leaders of the Broncos and Raiders took unique paths to Broncos defeats.
McDaniels, as the Broncos coach, worked the Broncos as hard as a coach can work an NFL team during training camp. His 2009 Broncos started 6-0… and ran out of gas before the finish line. Hackett, the Broncos coach, eased his team through a country club training camp. “Jog-throughs” were popular and one-on-one drills were a no-no. The Broncos can’t find the gas.
McDaniels, the Broncos coach that was, and Hackett, the coach that is, face off Sunday in a battle of the AFC West basement. They should meet at midfield and find a happy medium.
Perhaps if a mad scientist combined their personas and football minds it would work here.
You would be mad to think it’s going to work for Hackett’s Broncos or McDaniels’ Raiders.
Hackett and McDaniels are opposites as men. But they could share at least one similarity as short-timers in the AFC West. Broncos GM George Paton said on a recent trip to London he “believes” in Hackett. Raiders owner Mark Davis said McDaniels is “doing a fantastic job.”
If they say so. The Broncos are 3-6, the Raiders 2-7. No one here “believes” either is “fantastic.”
True story, from Broncos players who were in the room: The day of (or the day after, since it was 13 years ago and memories get fuzzy) McDaniels traded quarterback Jay Cutler, the first-year coach addressed the team: “I can turn a high school quarterback into an All-Pro,” he told players. Since that 6-0 start, McDaniels is 7-24 as a head coach. Broncos players from that era said the McDaniels training camp was one of the toughest of their careers and contributed to the Broncos having nothing left in a 2-6 finish that left them without a spot in the playoffs.
Hackett’s a hugger and one of the friendliest men in the NFL. The nice guy act hasn’t worked, either. His is the worst offense in the NFL and on pace to be the worst in Broncos history.
The Broncos average 14 points per game and “need two more touchdowns a game,” Russell Wilson said. Russ was sacked six times against the Titans. The Broncos scored 10 points total.
Hackett’s Broncos have scored more than 21 points only once — against McDaniels’ Raiders.
Men who played for McDaniels say they never questioned his coaching acumen or X’s and O’s.
They questioned his people skills.
Men playing for Hackett won’t question his people skills. He’s one totally likable dude! But with the Broncos leading the NFL in penalties, it’s plenty fair to question his coaching acumen.
I don't blame Hackett for this miserable Broncos season. More blame should be on the players, in general, and the quarterback, specifically.
McDaniels was fired during his second season with the Broncos. Hackett’s hoping for a second run with the Broncos. This pair of AFC West coaches are so different. If Nate and Josh teamed up for a TV show, it would be a good cop-bad cop routine. But no one would watch.
Sunday at Mile High, both will be booed. This is the race to not be booed last.