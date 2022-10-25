LONDON — Beneath the broad shadow of the Marble Arch, a 19th-century landmark older than Denver, a young Arsenal supporter noted a Broncos lanyard dangling from my pack.

“Elway, innit?”

Then, we dodged Britain's unruly pigeons.

“Are you with the Denver Broncos?” a tube passenger on Tuesday asked my travel buddy, George Stoia.

Sorry, we’re just media types.

“We have seven tickets to the game! I hope we win.”

Londoners were either closet Broncos believers or playing nice. Either way, this lovely place on earth sure feels like a predictable next stop for the NFL.

However, the Broncos are not the city’s favorite team — in Denver or London, at the moment and unfortunately. One survey names the Dolphins as London’s squad, another the Cowboys, another the Jags, who play the Broncos Sunday in Jacksonville’s ninth game at Wembley Stadium. The Jags are the home team.

The Broncos have lost four straight games, a bummer. Fans who made this trip are winning.

The Broncos were going to play the Falcons here in 2020. A coronavirus pandemic scrabbled those plans. Instead, Sunday marks their first London game since 2010, a rather pedestrian affair turned into an extraordinary one. Josh McDaniels, filming a 49ers practice, all that.

These Broncos should keep their phones on airplane mode. The less social media, the better.

The London ice rinks open up this week. “Back to the Future: The Musical” is a must-see on the West End, folks say. And the hot ticket is Tottenham Hotspur hosting Sporting Lisbon at Hotspur Stadium, the first stadium outside the United States built purposely for NFL ball.

And I appreciate how sports writers here describe injuries as “carrying a knock.” Versatile.

Russell Wilson is 1-0 in London — 2-0 if you count his appearance in the Royal Box suite at Wimbledon. His Seahawks beat the Raiders here in 2018. And he's a business, man, not a businessman. For a jet-setter who highly values his own brand, domestic and international, will Wilson put extra pressure on himself to test a bum hamstring and play at Wembley Sunday?

Nathaniel Hackett isn't sure if Wilson will play.

“He’s trending in that direction,” Hackett told The Denver Gazette.

Stoia and I are trending toward the nearest steak-and-ale pie.

Wembley Stadium once hosted a three-night "Spice Girls" reunion, and 89,874 for a soccer match. A few, but not many, tickets remain for Broncos-Jags. One in the lower bowl goes for £95, or $105, a nosebleed for £59, or $67.

The Broncos also arrived in London on Tuesday. Their weeklong schedule includes charity work at a London soup kitchen and an hour-or-so of flag football with neighborhood teenagers.

The Broncos' practice site is a trip. The Harrow School is an all-boys boarding school founded in 1572, again much older than Denver. Graduates range from Winston Churchill to musician James Blunt and are referred to as “Harrovians.”

How do Brits make everything sound cooler?

The U.S. men's national team plays England on Friday, Nov. 25. We can be friends till then.

Before that, Broncos football on the Thames, not the Platte. The locals don't know so much about Denver's recent run of funny business. They know of Elway, Manning, Super Bowl stories.

Fun, innit?