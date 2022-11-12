NASHVILLE — Squirrel!
Credit the Broncos for mastering the misdirection play. Whether it’s a 25th anniversary celebration for Terrell Davis and the Super Bowl XXXII champs, Hispanic Heritage night at Empower Field at Mile High, hosting the Avalanche and their Stanley Cup, supporting the Colorado debut of girls flag football…
…no operation taps your left shoulder while shifting to the right better than the Broncos.
Pay no attention to the 3-5 record and fewest points scored in the NFL. Focus on the uniforms!
“Broncos Country, we’ve heard a lot of feedback about our uniform combos lately!” Broncos president Damani Leech tweeted on Friday.
Goodness gracious. Bring back the big ‘D’ helmets. Stick to orange. Better yet, beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Do that, and Colorado’s cool if the Broncos wear paper bags.
Promise.
All the extras are fine and dandy, but pretty sunsets are what we have the Rockies for.
Uniforms? Really? From the team president, at 3-5 and the NFL’s laughingstock so far? Next thing you know Russell Wilson will announce his pronouns after a 20-point loss to the Raiders.
Win some games already.
Broncos owner Rob Walton promised when he bought the team: “Putting a winning team on the field is our No. 1 priority." Hasn’t happened, and if he's an owner worth his word, another losing season should worry the entire building.
The Broncos are 2.5-point underdogs at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee’s not any good, either, with the worst offense and a pass defense that ranks 30th (out of 32). All five Titans wins came against teams with losing records. They lost to the good teams — the Chiefs, Giants, Bills.
Lose Sunday, and Nathaniel Hackett can go back to Vail, where he vacationed during the bye week after a win over the Jaguars, and Russell Wilson can return to Cabo San Lucas. Playoff dreams would expire before Thanksgiving.
The build-up to Broncos-Titans was perfect Broncos, concerning everything but the actual point of the Broncos — winning games. Russell Wilson's wristband. Special teams coach Dwayne Stukes joking one of his players was munching a hot dog during a game. Vail, Cabo.
Uniforms.
It’s been so long since there was a December to remember, or one that mattered, at Mile High.
Good news: there is time to make it right, and the backloaded schedule doesn’t look so backloaded anymore. There are wins to be found if the Broncos can find out who they are.
Bad news: the Broncos have given no indication they are better than a team that goes 6-11.
To close the season, the Broncos right now are favored to beat the Raiders, Panthers and Cardinals and lose to the Titans, Ravens, Chiefs, Rams and Chiefs (again). They’d finish 6-11.
The Broncos are the No. 12 seed in the AFC. Only seven are allowed into the postseason.
Sunday afternoon in cold-and-sunny temperatures in the Mid-South, here on the east bank of the Cumberland River, should be a Russell Wilson special. Let’s see what $245 million gets you these days. Matt Ryan threw for 356 yards vs. the Titans. Carson Wentz threw for 359 yards. Derek Carr threw for 303 yards. None will be quarterbacks in the Pro Bowl.
Wilson is on pace to miss the Pro Bowl for only the second time in 11 seasons as a professional.
His most recent game with 300 passing yards was his first game with the Broncos — Week 1.
The other day a neighbor mentioned it’s hard to figure out the Broncos. I said, politely, because we’re neighbors, it’s not hard at all. They’ve failed to score 17 points in six of eight games.
So I’m picking the Broncos to beat the Titans, 16-12.
Then we can all hook up next week at Mile High for Italian Icons Night, the 10-year reunion of Peyton Manning’s first Broncos team, a halftime ceremony with Nikola Jokic’s MVP trophies.
Squirrel!