ENGLEWOOD • On day one of the Sean Show, he challenged the Broncos in a big way.

“Part of the procurement of players,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday on the first day of training camp, “is finding those guys that it matters a lot to.”

As for the others? Well, they won't be here long.

“Then that becomes contagious and then you have something,” Payton added.

During and after his first full-squad practice at Centura Health Training Center, Payton showed there’s a new power ranking at Broncos HQ. It goes like this: No. 1 ,Payton, No. 1A, CEO Greg Penner.

No. 3, Everyone Else.

“He came in and right away changed the tone in the building,” Penner said.

So how does one man go about reversing a losing culture that’s resulted in the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL? Payton began the process in a team meeting on day one. His roster, he told players, will be made of men whose sole motivation is winning ballgames.

“That message hit,” said veteran safety Justin Simmons, who has banked $48.3 million in Broncos bucks with zero playoff games to show for it. “I just want to win.”

It should surprise no one if Sean Payton’s visor is on the cover of the Broncos program Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His status as the face of the franchise was confirmed on day one.

You can count on one hand the number of NFL coaches who double as the face of the franchise: Bill Belichick. Pete Carroll. Mike Tomlin. Maybe Sean McVay, or Kyle Shanahan?

Add Sean Payton to the list. He would be a difficult partner for DIY projects around the house, since it would be his way or the highway. But building from scratch requires a bold foreman.

The Broncos are on their fifth coach in seven years — sixth, if you count interim coach Jerry Rosburg. They require a bold foreman.

Considering Mike Shanahan had John Elway, and Russell Wilson is no John Elway, I would argue Payton carries more clout at Broncos HQ than the Mastermind in the good ol’ days.

Payton’s going to tick off a few folks in the building, not to mention in the AFC West. He’s bold. He’s brash. He's cocky. And with a salary reportedly near $18 million per year, he’s empowered.

“He’s got strong convictions and views and it comes from years of experience,” Penner said. "He’s got a lot of emotion and cares passionately about this team and what we’re building. His heart’s in the right place. His intentions are right.”

As for the initial team meetings, Penner said: “He started with, ‘We’re going to raise the bar.’ And I think that’s what we needed with this team and organization.”

Shoot, after he praised his support staff, Payton even challenged the support staff, saying folks were standing in the wrong spot during drills.

“We’ve got to clean up a few things there,” he said.

I foresee serious roster changes coming to the Broncos — sooner and later. After his arrival in New Orleans, Payton unloaded 11 starters and added 25 new players. They raised the bar.

The turnaround here won’t happen in year one. You don’t lose 15 straight games to the Chiefs and finish last in the division three straight seasons if the coach is the only missing piece.

Payton pledged “law and order” as key to the turnaround of the Broncos, who are a project that’s going to take a year or three to complete. But his process is underway. Asked how he felt about the Broncos’ offseason, Payton said it was “good” because “it was quiet.”

In the quiet offseason, the Broncos didn't trot out $87.5 million tackle Mike McGlinchey, who looked like a mountain Wednesday in his No. 69, or former nemesis Frank Clark, the ex-Chief who wore an orange No. 55. Even the social media team had limitations on what it could post.

And day one was notable by which figures were conspicuous in their absence from the podium. General manager George Paton wasn’t brought out to speak. Neither was the quarterback.

Front and center was Payton, whose offseason highlight was daughter Meghan’s wedding.

“Fortunately, the emotions came out with the last dance,” he said. “And that happened before the speech, so (the speech) was easier to do.”

The Broncos now are the Sean Show.