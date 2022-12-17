Denver sports fans, honk if you’ve heard this one before: A local franchise is devoting $100 million to stadium upgrades while the team itself languishes in last place in the West.
Go Rocki… Broncos?
The Broncos are 32nd (out of 32) in scoring touchdowns. But now they are throwing some serious coin into the 22-year-old stadium — a jumbo-sized videoboard, premium hospitality areas, expanded concessions, upgraded WiFi, the works. All that’s missing is a party deck.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are here Sunday.
Oops. The Arizona Cardinals are here Sunday.
The Broncos are going full Rockies. You never go full Rockies. Nevertheless, here are some ideas for the Broncos’ party deck: Bill Romanowski protein shakes, Peyton Manning chicken parm, Jake Plummer mushrooms, condiments courtesy of Ed McCaffrey. Add Mark Schlereth’s green chili, Tim Tebow Kool-Aid and, of course, the DangeRuss hoagie sandwich. Play ball.
The Broncos are 3-10 and sending a top-five draft pick to the Seahawks. We laugh to not cry.
Next thing you know, Mile High sunsets will be the main attraction — if they aren't already.
The Broncos have become the masters of the misdirection play. Look everywhere but toward the product on the field. New uniform combos! Super Bowl 32 reunions! Bigger team store!
The Broncos are the boys who cried “squirrel!”
But Broncos Country is not easily distracted.
Winning was always the No. 1 priority under Pat Bowlen’s leadership. Now the Broncos are No. 1 in fewest points, penalties and, over the past seven years, last-place finishes among Denver teams. If the standings hold, the Broncos will finish last in the AFC West for the fourth time in that span. The Rockies have finished in last place in the National League West only once.
Thank the Cardinals. I mean, Diamondbacks.
Only one team, the Houston Texans, has fewer wins (one). No team, including the Texans, has scored fewer points (194, an average of 14.9 per game). Somehow they beat the 49ers (10-4).
Never in my life as a Coloradan did I expect the Broncos would rival the Rockies for ineptitude.
But here we are.
Oh, well. This was a swell gesture in the spirit of the season: Broncos ownership last week donated $100,000 so the whiz kids at Colorado School of Mines could attend the NCAA Division II national championship in McKinney, Texas, on Saturday. The Broncos still do most things well.
Except the football part.
Two of the last three Broncos coaches will be at Mile High Sunday, Nathaniel Hackett as Broncos coach, Vance Joseph as a Cardinals coordinator. Vic Fangio was in the middle.
“It was a fast two years in Denver, and I can’t say it wasn’t warranted,” Joseph told Cardinals media.
This one, right here, has been the longest Broncos season of all. Russell Wilson has been ruled out Sunday due to the concussion he sustained last week, so the quarterback matchup is Brett Rypien vs. Colt McCoy.
Friday, Ticketmaster had seats available for $27.
At least there is a new videoboard coming.
The Rockies 2.0 are building an IMAX theater to watch “Jersey Shore.”
Oh, well. See you at the party deck. Try the chicken parm.