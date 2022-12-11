On a spectacular Sunday afternoon when Mile High shook like Mile High is supposed to shake, like it used to shake, Jerry Jeudy summoned memories of one of the greatest to wear the O&B.
One year and two days prior, Demaryius Thomas died at the age of 33. He is missed so much.
“I wish I had the chance to meet him,” Jeudy told me in his usual quiet tone after the Chiefs beat the Broncos 34-28 at Empower Field. “I ain’t never get the chance.”
The whole world should have met DT.
It never got the chance.
Do you call a 14th straight loss to the Chiefs a moral victory? Anyone who’s watched the Broncos stumble through the season sure would. They trailed 27-0 before making it a game, before boos turned to stomping feet and screaming believers, a beautiful sound, finally.
“One thing I can say for sure: we don’t quit,” Jeudy said after.
It had been eight years since a Bronco caught three touchdown passes in a game. That man was “DT,” whose sudden and heartbreaking passing broke hearts all along the Front Range. Good buddy Brandon McManus wore DT’s No. 88 jersey at practice last week. The Broncos flashed a tribute video in the first quarter. The Chiefs kickoff team applauded on the field, and a couple fans in Section 312 wiped tears from their eyes. DT never quit. He is missed so much.
Jeudy is only 23 years old, another figure that’s hard to wrap your head around. Over the past month he’s lost more games (five) than he lost in three years at the University of Alabama (four). And anyone searching high and low for a silver lining to a lost Broncos season found it on Sunday: a breakout performance from Jeudy, who delivered 18- and 5-yard touchdown catches from Russell Wilson and a 7-yard score from backup quarterback Brett Rypien.
Jeudy caught eight of nine targets for 73 yards.
On Nov. 23, 2014, in this building against the Miami Dolphins, DT’s three touchdowns all came from Peyton Manning, who was at the game Sunday as a fan. PFM brought his kids, Marshall and Mosley. No one adored DT more than the twins, who would race past Dad to hug No. 88.
The Broncos needed to see this from Jeudy. They needed to know he can be a No. 1 wide receiver, a playmaker who can make a signature play on fourth-and-7, like he did with Rypien.
Jeudy also drew a pass interference flag on fourth-and-4, a No. 1 wide receiver kind of play.
Jeudy’s rookie contract expires after the 2023 season. Now you know the extension’s coming.
What I saw from Jeudy Sunday was a measure of maturity that hasn’t been there in the past. He threw a hissy fit in the first half, erupting on a game official when the ref didn’t throw a flag on a hold. His helmet went flying. Teammates tried to calm down Jeudy, who wasn’t having it.
Then he powered back for three touchdown passes even as the Chiefs focused their entire defense on Jeudy. By game’s end, the Broncos were without almost all of their projected playmakers: Tim Patrick, Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, KJ Hamler, another couple guys I may be forgetting. Three of their top four wide receivers did not play, and still Jeudy delivered. Boy, did Jeudy deliver.
“There’s been a lot of adversity this year,” Nathaniel Hackett said after the game.
Ya think?
“I thought we were going to win the game,” Rypien said.
They didn’t, and a 3-10 record is putrid. The Chiefs are so much better than the Broncos, Patrick Mahomes can throw three interceptions and still win a road game before a loud, proud crowd in the AFC West. He threw for 352 yards, his highest passing total in six wins at Mile High.
Mahomes now is 10-0 vs. the Broncos, matching John Elway’s record long ago vs. the Patriots. That’s what the Broncos are dealing with in Mahomes, a quarterback of Elway’s ilk. Sorry, he is.
Down 27-0, the Broncos kept coming. Jeudy kept coming. It was fair to wonder if Jeudy had that in him. He does.
“Everybody had a choice on how they wanted to continue that game,” Hackett said.
Wilson left the game with a concussion. On a play where he sprinted to collect a first down, Wilson’s head and helmet smashed into the turf, leaving a knot the size of a Titleist on his forehead. It was the kind of jarring collision that makes you wonder if football is a good idea.
Life-wise, you hope Wilson is OK. Football-wise, the connection between Wilson and Jeudy is the single-most important development to watch over the final month of a lost Broncos season.
The Broncos scored more than 23 points for the first time, more than one touchdown for only the third time. What changed? The Broncos were able to “find explosive plays,” Hackett said.
And… “We were able to find Jeudy,” he added.
Jeudy’s first multi-touchdown game came in a loss, a bummer. DT caught three touchdowns twice in his career — once against the Chargers in 2013, once against the Dolphins in 2014.
“I never got to meet DT personally, but I heard a lot of great things about him,” Jeudy said.
He is missed so much.