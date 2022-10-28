LONDON — Far away from home sweet home, Pat Surtain II locked down his second career.
Ambassador to the NFL in Europe.
Wearing a huge smile under London’s requisite gray skies, the Broncos star cornerback was downright giddy to learn Roger Goodell said the NFL could plant multiple new teams in the U.K.
“Make it a division,” Surtain told The Denver Gazette. “That would be dope.”
Was it Surtain and his Broncos buds going on a Harrod’s shopping spree that convinced him the next step for America’s most popular league is expansion to Europe? New jewelry never hurts.
But a week in this dynamic city taught the Broncos more than to look in the other direction when crossing one of London’s busy streets. They learned how a soccer-mad city adores American football. The Broncos play the Jags at Wembley Stadium at 7:30 a.m. MST Sunday.
“I joked with one of the guys: They would cheer for the field goal kicks and the kickoffs a lot when I first (played) here in 2016,” said running back Latavius Murray, a three-time London participant who was here earlier this month to help the Vikings beat the Saints. “But to see the growth, how they love the game and understand the game, that’s just real cool to see. Definitely surprised at it. But definitely cool to see.”
Arsenal and Liverpool kits still outnumber Broncos and Jags jerseys by a scale of roughly 500 to 1. But the Jake Plummer jersey I spotted on an Underground tube ride was a real eye-opener. If another country’s down with Jake the Snake, why can’t we all be football friends?
“We’re trying to sort of see if, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise?” said Goodell, the commish, on a promo tour three weeks ago.
“Because it would be easier as a division.”
Could the NFL add a Sunday morning time slot with matchups pitting the London Hogwarts vs. the London 007s at 9:30 am Eastern? Opposite the Paris Vintners vs. the Munich Punk Rockers?
Poor Adam Schefter, pulling all-nighters. Better set your fantasy football lineup Saturday night.
The challenges are real. Would players return to the U.S. and be totally detached from teams in the offseason? What about the exchange rates on salaries? Work visas? Shoot, the Broncos transported 20,000 pounds worth of equipment for one game in London, with some of the goods arriving on a boat like the good ol’ days.
“It’s certainly challenging. I don’t think anyone would argue that,” said Broncos president Damani Leech, who was hired from his post as COO of NFL International.
But hosting a whole division, instead of one team on a literal island, would allow for two-game road swings for U.S. teams and divisional matchups no further than a Denver-Vegas flight.
Where there is money to be made, there’s a way.
“Teams and leagues are looking to grow globally,” Leech said. “You have to confront those and, at least, engage in it intellectually to figure out if it’s possible.”
The NFL first set cleats in Great Britain in 2007. Somehow, this country didn’t turn off the telly when Eli Manning managed only 59 passing yards in a Giants win over the Dolphins.
One couple adding to the growth of American ball are my cousin, a former NCAA swimming star, and her husband, a British police officer who recently served in the Queen’s funeral procession. Neil is a Liverpool fan who now wakes up early to watch Monday Night Football.
What do you say, NFL? Send the Broncos back here next year so we can all meet my sweet niece after she’s born in a couple months? It would be smart business since she's probably going to be prime minister someday.
“This is my fifth time doing this (playing in London),” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “I’ve enjoyed it every single time.”
Eh, the latter’s debatable. Considering a 2-5 record, looming trade deadline and Russell Wilson’s workout sessions at 40,000 feet, the Broncos need a win over the Jaguars to make this a trip they’ll never forget.
“We just want to win regardless of where we’re at or what country we’re in,” Hackett said.
The first NFL game in Germany is Nov. 13, Bucs-Seahawks. Only a few weeks ago over 5 million viewers tuned into Giants-Packers, the most-watched London game on NFL Network.
Will the NFL add a permanent team in London? That part's inevitable. But go big, add four and Denver has just the guy to serve as associate commissioner of the NFL World division.
“That would be exciting!” Surtain said. “I would love to come back and play more games here.”