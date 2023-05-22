Sean Payton has been through free agency, the draft and 1.5 months of teaching football. Now he gets to coach his full squad on the field.

The first-year Broncos coach will lead his team Tuesday at the newly named Centura Health Training Center for the start of organized team activities.

OTA sessions run Tuesday through Thursday, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8 for a total of 10. Then the Broncos conclude offseason drills with a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

Denver players reported April 11 for spring drills. Even though the Broncos could have held a voluntary minicamp in the last week of April, Payton had said going in they simply would do conditioning and lift weights in addition to football learning during the first 1.5 months. There was a three-day rookie minicamp last weekend but this week marks the start of on-field work by the veterans under Payton.

Here's are six key questions entering OTAs:

1. WHAT ABOUT RUSS?

It’s been well chronicled how bad quarterback Russell Wilson was in his first season in Denver. Now, he will get to work with Payton up close.

Payton has been called the ideal coach to tutor Wilson, who built up Hall of Fame numbers with Seattle in 10 seasons before joining the Broncos in March 2022 and rapidly falling off. Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil said about Payton looking to turn around Wilson, “If he can’t do it, it can’t be done.”

While it remains to be seen how much Wilson can prove months before the regular-season opener, Payton is a bit of a quarterback whisperer. He will learn more about Wilson, who turns 35 in November, and about what he feels he can and can’t do once the games get going.

2. WILL SAMAJE SHINE?

Starting running back Javonte Williams is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last October. While Payton said he could be back for the start of training camp in late July, Samaje Perine is the main man in the spring.

Perine mostly has been backup in six NFL seasons. This is his chance to prove he can be a feature back if Williams does not recover as fast as Payton hopes and also that he can be reliable second guy in the coach’s two-back system.

“I’m completely confident,’’ Perine said. “I’m always going to be ready when my number is called.”

Payton has no doubt Perine can hold down the fort while Williams continues to recover.

“We know that he can play and be an every-down back,” Payton said.

3. IS THE DEFENSE GOOD ENOUGH?

It was quite apparent what side of the ball the Broncos emphasized more during the offseason. Most notably, they brought in nine outside free agents on offense to just two on defense.

When asked if that meant Denver might emphasize defense a bit more than offense in the draft, general manager George Paton lauded the 'D.'

“We were good on defense last year, and we still have some talent,” he said.

The Broncos did select three defensive players to two on offense in the draft, but that weekend they also traded for tight end Adam Trautman. And last week they signed two offensive players from the XFL in quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick.

During spring drills, Payton can get a closer look at the defense and see if it is as good as Paton suggests.

4. ARE McGLINCHEY AND POWERS WORTH IT?

Again, it’s only spring drills. But close attention will be paid to two very rich guys on the offensive line.

The Broncos started off free agency by signing tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract and guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $52 million deal. They were brought in to help an offensive line that allowed an NFL-most 63 sacks last season.

Former Broncos Pro Bowl guard Mark Schlereth said after the signings that what happens in free agency is teams pay guys who haven’t made Pro Bowls similar money to those who have. McGlincey and Powers are both in that category.

Now, they can start showing on the field if they were worth Denver’s investment.

5. HOW READY ARE THE ROOKIES?

Denver’s five draft picks got to show their stuff in the rookie minicamp, but they were going against mostly undrafted rookies. Now, they will line up against veterans.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr, a second-round pick, has a good shot at being Denver’s primary punt returner, but he will need to turn some heads to get significant playing time from scrimmage as a rookie.

Inside linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Riley Moss, both third-round picks, have the potential to get regular playing time as rookies, but the evaluation period now ramps up.

It’s too early to start making assessments on the other two picks. Safety JL Skinner, a sixth-round selection, is continuing to recover from a torn pectoral muscle and center Alex Forsyth is a seventh-round pick who must learn at a demanding position.

6. IS THERE PASS-RUSHING PROWESS?

Many thought the Broncos would take an edge rusher in the draft, but they didn’t. Many thought they would sign XFL sack leader Trent Harris after he was a veteran tryout player at the rookie minicamp, but they didn’t.

Spring drills will offer a peek of whether it looks as if the Broncos could do a better job of rushing the passer than last season, when they had just 36 sacks. Edge rusher Randy Gregory had shoulder and knee issues in 2022 and played in just six games, but Payton said he is “doing well” and in “good health.”

Denver signed free-agent defensive end Zach Allen, who takes the place of Dre’Mont Jones, who signed with Seattle. Sanders had 9.5 sacks last season at Arkansas, and the Broncos will try to be creative with his ability to get to the quarterback.