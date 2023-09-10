Sean Payton spoke at length during training camp about limiting penalties. His players must not have been listening very well.

The Broncos committed 10 penalties for 83 yards, including two huge ones on defense late in a 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. It was the debut for Payton as Denver’s coach and hardly the way he envisioned the game would go.

“Obvously, a disappointing loss… I thought the penalties were a tick high for us,’’ he said. “That’s going to hurt us.”

The one that hurt the most was a personal foul by safety Kareem Jackson with 2:54 left in the game and the Raiders leading 17-16. Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, on third-and-8 at the Las Vegas 44, threw a pass across the middle to Jakobi Meyers and Jackson blasted him in the head area one yard short of a first down.

But a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness gave the Raiders a first down, and they soon ran out the clock. Meyers was down on the field for a minute before he was helped off and went to be evaluated for a concussion.

“I hope he’s all right,’’ Jackson said. “Obviously, we don’t play this game to hurt guys. … Unfortunately, stuff like that happens. Definitely sending my thoughts and prayers to him and I hope he’s fine. It’s just an unfortunate situation. Not really sure if I got him with the shoulder or head-to-head. … Definitely tough. Bang-bang situation. … For me, I’m trying to make a play to get us off the field.”

It wasn’t the only big Denver penalty late in the game. Earlier in the fourth quarter, with the Broncos up 16-10, cornerback Essang Bassey was called for roughing Garoppolo. That helped the Raiders drive for a 6-yard TD pass from Garoppolo to Meyers to take the lead for good at 17-16 with 6:34 remaining.

“I was blitzing and just playing hard,’’ Bassey said. “I don’t know (if it was the right call). It’s not up for me to say.”

The Raiders also had 10 penalties in the game, but, then again, they are the Raiders.

It was the seventh straight loss by the Broncos to the Raiders, who haven’t beaten them since they moved to Las Vegas in 2020. The defeat overshadowed what was a reasonable performance from quarterback Russell Wilson as he looks to bounce back from a disastrous first season with Denver.

Wilson completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his TD passes came in the first half, a 5-yard throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey late in the first quarter and a 5-yard toss to Courtland Sutton late in the second quarter. The Broncos, after leading 13-10, managed just three points in the second half, and Wilson threw for just 50 yards after intermission.

“We knew it was going to be a fight,’’ Wilson said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We thought we were going to come out on top, unfortunately we didn’t.”

Wilson completed passes to 10 different receivers but he didn’t have Jerry Jeudy due to a hamstring injury. And in the second half he didn’t have tight end Greg Dulcich because of a leg injury.

“Obviously, if you have Dulcich in and Jerry, (it helps) … I still think we should have won that game,’’ Wilson said.

Dulich wasn’t the only key Denver player hurt. Early in the second quarter, safety Caden Sterns was carted off the field with what looked to be a serious leg injury. After being hurt, he threw his helmet down in frustration.

Payton said Dulich and Sterns both will have MRIs. Jackson said he was concerned about his “brother” Sterns and would “be there for him.”

A player coming off a serious knee injury at least had his moments for Denver. Running back Javonte Williams, who played in the regular season for the first time since being hurt Oct. 2, 2022 against the Raiders, was solid, rushing for 52 yards on 13 carries.

Williams said his knee felt fine. The loss didn’t.

“We just got to get better in key situations,’’ he said.

Yes, the Broncos do. They started the game with a surprise onside kick that cornerback Tremon Smith recovered. But he was called for illegal touching since the ball didn’t go 10 yards. The Raiders then marched down the field and took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers.

After Humphrey’s touchdown, the Broncos could have tied the score, but Wil Lutz missed the extra point, leaving them behind 7-6. Lutz missed a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter but did make a 24-yarder early in the fourth quarter to put Denver up 16-10.

“We lost by one point and we had opportunities to win this game,’’ said tackle Mike McGlinchey. “To go back and think we have to reinvent the wheel and change everything is crazy. It’s just about getting better at those little details that unfortunately cost us this win.”

McGlinchey said the Broncos are “not going to hit the panic button,” and that “one game isn’t something that’s going to turn this locker room into a bunch sulkers.” He offered a “guarantee” that Denver will get better as the season goes on.

“We’re on our way up, and there’s going to be bumps along the road.’’ McGlinchey said. “When you’re starting over a franchise and a new head coach and a new team, things like this happen.”

And this week there will be a new lecture from Payton on eliminating penalties.