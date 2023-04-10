For anyone who might want evidence of Samaje Perine’s ability to pile up yards, check out the NCAA record book.

On Nov. 22, 2014, Perine rushed for a staggering 427 yards as an Oklahoma freshman on a rainy day in a 44-7 rout of Kansas. It remains an all-time record.

“The guy that I work and train with has on his wall a newspaper article about it,’’ Perine said about Carlos Vega, his trainer in suburban Austin, Texas. “It’s crazy to think that was almost 10 years ago.”

Perine ended up having three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and becoming the all-time leading rusher at Oklahoma before being a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2017. As a rookie, he ran for 603 yards. But in the five years after that, he didn’t even have as many yards in a season as he had that day against the Jayhawks.

Perine for the past three full seasons was Cincinnati’s backup running back to Joe Mixon, and his most productive showing was 394 yards in 2022. Mixon had been Perine’s Oklahoma teammate in 2015 and 2016, and Perine actually had more yards rushing (2,409 to 2,027) and more attempts (322 to 300) during that stretch than Mixon.

This is hardly to suggest Perine in Cincinnati should have been playing ahead of Mixon, who has developed into one of the NFL’s top running backs. But Perine has longed to be a more utilized piece.

So that’s why Perine last month signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Broncos. He will report Tuesday for Denver’s start of offseason drills.

“I felt like it was time for me to branch out and start something new, to try to make even more of a name for myself with a new program,’’ Perine told The Denver Gazette about leaving the Bengals after he said they offered “similar” money in free agency. “I just felt it was time for me to make a name for myself wanting to do more offensively just because I didn’t know what they were going to do with Joe. Obviously, he’s still a great back.

‘I know how it goes when you’re paying your lead guy X amount of money, so they’re going to get their work out of him, I don’t blame him. You know good stuff happens when Joe touches the ball, but I just didn’t want to get stuck in that cycle that he’s getting 75, 80, 90 percent of the touches and just stuck with leftovers on third down.”

Mixon, who has a $12.79 million salary-cap number in 2023, last season had 210 carries for 814 yards and 60 catches for 441 yards. Perine had 95 rushing attempts and 38 receptions for 281 yards.

Perine, 27, said Bengals coaches talked to him entering free agency about wanting to increase his touches on offense. However, he was wowed by first-year Denver coach Sean Payton’s reputation for using a two-back system and how he fit in with holdover Javonte Williams. Williams is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last October.

“I’m going into a situation where the lead guy here in Denver, we don’t know when he’s going to be fully healthy,’’ Perine said. “But even when he’s fully healthy, Sean Payton’s track record at New Orleans shows that the first two guys get plenty of touches throughout the year. So that made the decision a little bit easier.”

Payton headed the Saints for 15 seasons before taking last year off to serve as a Fox studio analyst and then returning to coaching with Denver. Between 2017-21, running back Alvin Kamara made five straight Pro Bowls for New Orleans but the likes of Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray also got plenty of carries.

Enter the 5-foot-11, 240-pound Perine.

“I see position flex,’’ Payton said. “If you really watch Perine and study the tape, you see him on early downs, and you see him playing third down. He’s a really good receiver. Obviously, he could block the blitz. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s tough. He’s built to last. That was an important piece for us knowing the injury that we’re dealing with.”

Perine said he is “completely confident” and it’s a “no-brainer” he can hold down the lead runner spot until Williams returns. Nevertheless, Denver’s brass hasn’t ruled out for insurance re-signing Murray, a free agent after rushing for 703 yards last season in 12 Broncos games.

“Hopefully, (Williams returns) sooner than later because I would like to get in that rhythm early in the season of a two-back system,’’ Perine said.

For now, Denver has been applauded for the signing of Perine. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told The Denver Gazette the Broncos are “getting a really good player and a really good person” and it was “tough to lose a player” like him.

“He’s real good,’’ Jim McNally, a renowned NFL offensive line coach who spent the past 11 seasons as a Bengals consultant, told The Denver Gazette. “He’s one of those guys who has a strong lower body and all he does is make yards. I don’t think there’s very many runs for losses that he’s involved in.”

Perine sure didn’t lose many yards at Oklahoma, when he had 4,122 in his three seasons to break Billy Sims’ school career mark of 4,118. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry, including a staggering 12.6 on his 34 attempts in that epic game against Kansas. He scored five touchdowns, all on runs of 33 or more yards.

“What I remember about that day is a lot of rain and more rain and even more rain,’’ Perine said. “Outside of that, it was just a fantastic job all around (blocking) by my line and my receivers, and that made my job pretty darn easy.”

While at Oklahoma, Perine also became known for feats of strength, He bench pressed as much as 440 pounds. And once he actually lifted a car in his dorm parking lot when he noticed a woman had a flat tire but didn’t have a jack.

“She needed some help, so I helped her out,’’ said Perine, downplaying the feat. “I mean, it was a Smart car, I will say that. It was still heavy. It just wasn’t like it was a van or something.’’

In Perine’s final Oklahoma season of 2016, he did split the running load with Mixon, who outgained him 1,274 to 1,060 yards. He then was taken two rounds in the draft after the more electrifying Mixon had gone in the second round to the Bengals.

While Perine’s career generally started out well with Washington, he eventually was benched and was waived before the start of the 2019 season. He was waived again by Cincinnati in 2019 and by Miami in 2020 before he ended up finding a home with the Bengals in 2020.

Still, his career total of 1,592 NFL rushing yards is quite modest considering what he did in college.

“I’m just blessed to say that I’m going into my seventh year in the NFL,’’ Perine said. “Most people don’t make it that long. They’re out after a couple of years.”

Now, Perine is hoping to make his seventh season a special one.

“I’m excited,’’ he said. “It’s hopefully the start of turning over a new leaf.”