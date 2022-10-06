DENVER — The hometown kid returned to make the Broncos pay for letting him walk.
Did you expect anything less from running back Phillip Lindsay?
The Colts activated Lindsay — a Colorado Buffs legend who played three NFL seasons in Denver (2018-20) — from the Indianapolis practice squad just in time for Thursday night’s game at Empower Field. A first quarter concussion to Colts’ running back Nyheim Hines opened the door for more Lindsay production.
He didn’t waste the opportunity in an ugly 12-9 Broncos’ overtime loss.
Lindsay, a Denver native, rushed 11 times for 40 yards as the Colts’ second-leading ball carrier. He bounced outside for a gain of 15 in the second quarter for his biggest run of the night. Lindsay also caught three passes for 14 yards.
“There was a lot of emotion going into the game. I kind of kept it intact, though,” Lindsay said postgame from the visitor’s locker room wearing a CU hat and sweatshirt. "But I was excited to come back and to be able to see my family. We have a house that was 15 minutes from the hotel. My wife was at the house and my son was there. … It was great to be back home. It felt good. I missed it."
Lindsay was initially a feel-good story for his hometown team. He became the first undrafted rookie in NFL history selected to a Pro Bowl in 2018 and rushed for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. But that wasn’t enough for Denver to make Lindsay part of its long-term vision. The Broncos signed Melvin Gordon in 2020, parted ways with Lindsay in the offseason, signed Mike Boone and drafted Javonte Williams.
Lindsay has struggled since to stick with another team; bouncing from the Texans, Dolphins and Colts. Indianapolis only elevated Lindsay to the active roster this week in the injury absence of starting Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Lindsay hasn’t eclipsed 50 rushing yards in a game after leaving Denver
"The last two years, it's been a little bit rough," Lindsay said. "But I needed it."
Lindsay is still proud of his Denver roots with much of his family still living in the area. The crowd at Empower Field audibly cheered after his first carry of the night.
"Of course, I didn't want to leave (the Broncos). That was never my thing. I wanted to stay home," Lindsay said. "But that's the name of the game. It's a business. Maybe, one day in the future, I'll be able to come back. That would be exciting."