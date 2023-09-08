ENGLEWOOD – It’s 2031, and starting at quarterback for the Denver Broncos is 43-year-old Russell Wilson.

That might seem improbable, but it’s the hope he has. Wilson, who turns 35 in November and is in his 12th NFL season, recently said, “I want to play 20-plus years.”

Such a statement would have seemed even more out of left field last season when Wilson had a disastrous first year with the Broncos. He was acquired in March 2022 from Seattle, where he played nine Pro Bowls in his first 10 seasons, for a bevy of draft picks and was signed to a five-year, $245 million contract before even playing a regular-season game for Denver.

Wilson, under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, then went out and had by far a career-low passer rating of 84.4. The Broncos went 4-11 before Hackett was fired and finished 5-12.

But Hackett was replaced by Sean Payton, who had been coach of the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons and won a Super Bowl. Payton helped turn quarterback Drew Brees into an eventual Hall of Famer and now he is trying to resurrect the career of Wilson.

“If he can’t do, it can’t be done,’’ said Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil.

Heading into Sunday's opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High, there is renewed optimism surrounding Wilson. He generally looked good during training camp and in five series in the preseason completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and carried three times for 35 yards.

“Really good,’’ Payton said of how fast Wilson has learned his offense. “He’s a tireless worker.”

So that begs the question: Has Wilson at least for now quieted his critics?

“I’m not worried about critics,’’ he said. “I just worry about today and worry about being the best version of me today.”

OK, let’s put it another way. How does Russell feel about the steps he has made under Payton?

“I’m excited about what we’re doing,’’ Wilson said. “Coach Payton has done a great job of getting us dialed in and ready.”

Wilson didn’t look ready for prime time or any time last season after the Broncos acquired him a package that included them giving up five draft picks, including two first- and two second-round picks, and three players.

Wilson hardly looked like the guy who had led the Seahawks to a 43-8 win over Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014. He might have won another championship the next year had he not thrown an ill-fated last-second interception in a 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Among those watching Wilson flop in his first Denver season was his good friend Cliff Avril, a Pro Bowl defensive end who was the quarterback’s teammate in Seattle from 2013-17. He could scarely believe what was happening.

“I was quite shocked, to be honest with you,’’ Avril said.

Avril talked and texted with Wilson regularly last season and tried to cheer him up. But Avril said what ended up cheering Wilson up the most was Denver’s hiring last February of Payton.

“I’m definitely looking for him this season to be the Russell of old,’’ Avril said. “I don’t think you play 10 years at that position and just fall off the map. … I’m looking forward to a bounce-back season for him. He has a chip on his shoulder.”

Wilson also has less weight on his shoulders and everywhere else. Literally.

Determined to bounce back from his shaky season, Wilson said he got in the best shape of his life. That included dropping about 15 pounds to help him be more mobile than he was last season and get him back more to his days of running the ball in Seattle.

That mobility was on display during the preseason. In the second exhibition game at San Francisco, Wilson, who had five seasons of 500 or more rushing yards with the Seahawks, ripped off a 17-yard run and looked like his old self.

“If there’s something there where I can use my legs, it’s part of my game,’’ Wilson said.

Many of Wilson’s teammates have noticed how his confidence has improved under Payton.

“I just think he’s feeling more confident, more poised,’’ said cornerback Pat Surtain II. “I just see it every day in practice. So I can’t wait to see what happens this year.”

Tackle Mike McGlinchey wasn’t with the Broncos last season. But when McGlinchey played with San Francisco, he went up against Wilson’s Seahawks twice a season from 2018-21 and the 49ers went 2-6 in that stretch.

So what has McGlinchey observed from now seeing Wilson up close?

“I think he’s ascending,’’ McGlinchey said. “I think that since the spring and since every day of training camp, you just see him get better and better, and for a player of his caliber, that’s really special.’’

Broncos tackle Garett Bolles had predicted in June that Wilson’s critics would “eat crow” come the regular season. And you better believe Bolles hasn’t changed his tune since then.

“He looks good,’’ Bolles said. “He’s doing great. Russ is Russ, man.”

Well, Russ wasn’t exactly Russ last season, and he doesn’t deny that. But Wilson is determined to turn things around.

“There’s going to be some tough moments,’’ he said. “There’s going to be some highs, there’s going some lows and a lot more highs than lows. But I think knowing how to weather storms (is important).”

So stay tuned to see what the forecast is for 2023. And the way Wilson is looking at it, he figures it still will be sunny for him in 2031.