ENGLEWOOD – Enough talk about the belly, Quinn Meinerz is more concerned with becoming a beast on the Denver Broncos' offensive line.

“OK, well,” the 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman started his response to a reporter's question about the return of his training-camp look that turns his jersey into something of a crop top. “This is going on Year 3. I wish we would stop talking about the belly.”

Meinerz won some fans over by letting his belly breathe during rookie minicamp in 2021. His midsection was exposed again during the Broncos’ training-camp practice Friday at UCHealth Training Center. But there are more pressing matters like learning another new scheme. The 24-year-old has had a different head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in all three of his seasons with the Broncos.

“A hidden positive in that is that I’ve gotten pretty good at learning offenses,” Meinerz said. “At the end of the day, as you keep learning new offenses, things start to overlap a little bit. So this was kind of like the first-time things were overlapping a little bit for me. I found it easier to learn this offense.”

The positive of having Zach Strief as the newest position coach is more obvious. Strief played for Payton in New Orleans for nearly all of his 12-year career. The pair won the 2010 Super Bowl together. Now, Strief is teaching the intricacies to Meinerz and the rest of the Broncos’ offensive linemen.

“He can coach those things, the little details within the offense,” Meinerz said. “That will really help us be more successful with every play that we run. It’s extremely valuable to have someone like that coaching us every day.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

While it’s early in the process, Payton is pleased with the group’s progress.

“I like where it’s at,” Payton said of the line’s identity. “Yeah, I like where it’s at a lot.”

The coaches aren’t the only thing new on the offensive line. Mike McGlinchey was brought over from San Francisco to play next to Meinerz at right tackle.

“We’re just trying to, you know, get the fundamentals down of this offense and this scheme,” Meinerz said of his new partner on the right side. “As we have more time together, we’re going to be able to play with the nuances within that scheme and also how we play as players. We’re continuing to build on that.”

Ben Powers, who played the first four seasons of his career with Baltimore, looks likely to play left guard, while Garett Bolles (left tackle) and Lloyd Cushenberry III (center) return alongside Meinerz, who started nine games at right guard last season.

Heading into his third NFL season, Meinerz is less concerned about his bare belly that quickly made him a fan favorite and more focused on becoming his best on the field.

“I’m just kind of doing my thing,” Meinerz said. “I appreciate the question, but I’m just trying to play football and get better. I’m sorry.”