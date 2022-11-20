Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is now undefeated against his former team.
McDaniels, who was fired from the Broncos in 2010 after going 11-17, and the Raiders shocked the Broncos on Sunday in overtime at Empower Field at Mile High.
He also beat Denver on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas.
"I am happy for my team. This was never about me," McDaniels said.
The coach started out going 6-0 during his first season in Denver in 2009 before everything fell apart. He made stops with the Rams and returned to the Patriots before getting another head coaching job with one of the Broncos' biggest rivals.
He still has a lot of admiration and respect for the Denver Broncos organization.
"I learned a lot here. Mr. Bowlen gave me an opportunity and I didn't do much with it," McDaniels said. "I didn't get enough done here."
McDaniels' current team got it done in the clutch on Sunday.
The Raiders were down the whole game until tying the game late and sending it to overtime. It took Las Vegas three plays to score the winning touchdown in overtime. Quarterback Derek Carr hit Davante Adams with a 35-yard pass to send the Broncos to another loss.
"Guys made great plays in overtime," McDaniels said. "This team has worked really hard and I am proud of the effort they put in this entire week."
The Broncos crowd tried to make it tough for McDaniels and the Raiders but watched their team come up short.
"This is a great organization in NFL," McDaniels said. "This is a great environment and a tough place to play."
"I did hear a few things."
Early miss doesn't faze Carlson
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, who played at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, hit three straight field goals after missing his first one of the season in the first quarter.
"Gotta bounce back. Each kick is its own thing," Carlson said.
After missing from 46 yards in the first quarter, Carlson went on to hit from 52, 57 and 25 yards. The last kick tied the game for the Raiders.
"It's always fun to come back here where it all started," Carlson said, "Great to kick it in altitude."
Carlson was 18-for-18 before his miss in the first quarter.
Injuries
Broncos defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee) and running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) left the game Sunday and didn't return.