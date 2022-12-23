ENGLEWOOD — Six Broncos are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), running back Latavius Murray (foot), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (ankle), left guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee). Both Murray and Williams told The Denver Gazette Friday they intend to play, while it seems probably that Risner and Sutton will play considering they both practiced on Friday. Anderson appears doubtful, as does Gregory, who did not practice all week.
Gregory returned last Sunday from the injured reserve but only played 23 snaps against the Cardinals. It wouldn't be a surprise if Gregory doesn't play the rest of the season.
"We are just going to play it safe," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday. "We want to be sure that we take care of him. He was sore after the game, and it’s been a while since he played. He’s done a great job in the meetings and done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We’re excited and we hope he’s going to be able to get out there, but that will be more of a game-time decision."
The Broncos will get some help on offense with a couple players returning, including their leading receiver in Sutton.
"It will be great to have Courtland back," Hackett said Wednesday. "I think that’s going to take some pressure off (receiver)Jerry (Jeudy). Hopefully it’ll open Jerry up some more and Jerry will open up Courtland. We are still going to move those guys all over the place."
And the Broncos are getting back running back Chase Edmonds, who has been on the injured reserve the past four weeks.
"He did a really good job," Hackett said. "He still has some things he’s working through because it’s been a while since he’s played football, but we’re hoping to see him out there also."