ENGLEWOOD — Broncos pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended one game without pay for his altercation after the Broncos' loss to the Rams Sunday, the NFL announced Monday.
Following Denver's 51-14 loss in Los Angeles on Sunday, Gregory punched Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, who punched back and was also suspended one game. Gregory declined to speak with media after the game, but did say, "Y’all wanna know if I hit him in the mouth? I did," as he exited the locker room.
Here's a look at what happened after the game with #Broncos Randy Gregory and #Rams guard Oday Aboushi. #BroncosCountry @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/fNY7Q7Lhhd— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 26, 2022
Gregory's postgame incident wasn't his only outburst Sunday, as Gregory threw his helmet in the second quarter after the Broncos fell behind 24-3, which earned him an unsportsmanlike penalty. He also received a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter.
Gregory's frustrations shined a light on many of the Broncos' issues, which in turn caused head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be fired Monday, as it was clear he had lost control of the team.