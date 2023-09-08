ENGLEWOOD — The two outside linebackers expected to start Week 1 for the Denver Broncos go back nearly a decade despite never being teammates before this season.

Back in 2015, Randy Gregory and Frank Clark were just a couple of college kids trying to put their best foot forward ahead of the NFL draft.

“I love Frank,” Gregory said after a recent Broncos practice.

“A lot of our pre-draft visits were on the same teams and things like that, so I’ve known him for a while now. He’s a guy that’s really going to help us in the room. He’s been in Super Bowls. He’s won them, 10-plus sack years, things like that, so there’s a lot of stuff we can learn from him.”

After a standout career at the University of Nebraska, Gregory was first to hear his name called. The Cowboys drafted him late in the second round with the 60th overall pick. He spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas, which he said benefited his mental health, before joining the Broncos as a free agent before the 2022 season.

“It’s helped a lot,” he said of the long stay in Dallas. “I think anyone who knows me knows I’m big on comfortability and being in one state for that long, was big for me. So making the jump to come to a different team was big. That, coupled with the year we had, and the injuries, it was tough.”

A knee injury limited Gregory to six games in his first season with the Broncos. He’s comfortable with his health now, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph likes the way Gregory has looked as an outside linebacker in his preferred 3-4 front.

“It fits perfect,” Joseph said of Gregory in his system.

“You want rushers, and he’s an elite rusher. His best days are ahead of him, hopefully. He’s had a solid camp, and he’s getting better every single day. He’s made some splash plays in the run game.”

Clark had his name called a few picks after Gregory. After a few seasons at Michigan, Clark was selected by the Seahawks with the 63rd overall pick. Following four seasons in Seattle, Clark was traded to Kansas City. He won two Super Bowls and made three Pro Bowls as a member of the Chiefs. He was released after the team’s Super Bowl win last season and signed with the Broncos in June.

Jonathan Cooper, entering his third season, is listed behind Clark on the strong side, while Nik Bonitto, coming off his rookie season, is listed as Gregory’s backup on the weak side. Both players are better than they were a year ago, according to Gregory.

“He’s got very violent hands. The things he’s able to do this year as opposed to last year, it’s bounds and leaps,” Gregory said of Cooper. “Same thing with Nik. His thing is much like me, the mental. When his head’s on straight and he’s ready to just go, he can make a lot of plays. That’s what we need him to do, just go out there and play freely. Same thing with Coop. We’ve got some young guys in there, too, that can really go, so I’m really excited to see them.”

With a mix of youth and experience, Gregory said he expects “a lot” from the outside linebackers, though he’s not playing the prediction game.

“I’m not going to give you numbers or things like that, but I think his resume speaks for itself,” Gregory said. “I think everyone knows what I can do well. So, him, including the other guys we have there, I think it will be a good year.”