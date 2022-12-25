INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Randy Gregory wasn't exactly spreading Christmas cheer Sunday in Los Angeles.
The Broncos outside linebacker was emotional from start to finish during Denver's 51-14 loss to the Rams. After falling behind 24-3 in the second quarter, Gregory threw is helmet 15 yards across the field, earning an unsportsmanlike penalty. And he had to be taken out of the game by the coaching staff in the fourth quarter after receiving a roughing the passer penalty and jawing endlessly with Rams players.
"He wants to make a play. He wants to do whatever he can to help us," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And then after the second one, we took him out. That was unacceptable."
But his frustrations boiled to a new level after the game when he punched Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi. Gregory declined to speak with reporters about the altercation.
Here's a look at what happened after the game with #Broncos Randy Gregory and #Rams guard Oday Aboushi. #BroncosCountry @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/fNY7Q7Lhhd— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 26, 2022
"Y’all wanna know if I hit him in the mouth? I did," Gregory said as he left the locker room.
Gregory was questionable with a knee injury heading into Sunday's game and did not practice all week. But he was cleared to play pregame, though, he had little effect. He had only two tackles in the loss.
"We continually talked. We worked him out before the game," Hackett said. "We knew he was going to be a game-time decision. We wanted to have him out there. He gives us a dynamic pass rush. So he was able to go."
Gregory didn't look right from the start, though. And with the Broncos getting blown out, his anger was on display. That anger likely stems from Gregory not having the season he or the Broncos envisioned.
The edge rusher was signed by the Broncos to a five-year, $70 million contract this past offseason, but has not played up to expectations. Gregory has played in only six games after injuring his knee in Week 4 and has totaled only two sacks, two tackles for loss and 12 tackles.
Gregory and the Broncos only have two games remaining this season. Though, Gregory could be facing a suspension after his altercation, or at least a hefty fine.