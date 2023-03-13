Sean Payton is wasting no time in reshaping the Broncos' offense around Russell Wilson.

Denver reportedly has agreed to terms with ex-Ravens guard Ben Powers, a 6-foot-4, 338-pound Oklahoma product. Powers spent four seasons in Baltimore, starting all 17 games last season.

Powers' arrival likely signals the end of Dalton Risner's stay in Denver. The NFL Network reported Powers and the Broncos agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract.

Monday opened the NFL's legal-tampering period, while teams can make it official Wednesday.

More offensive-line upgrades

Payton also put his foot in the revolving door at right tackle.

The Broncos are expected to sign former 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, who spent the past five seasons in San Francisco. ESPN first reported the deal.

McGlinchey, a Notre Dame product, was the ninth overall pick by the 49ers in 2018.

New QB in town

The Broncos agreed to terms with quarterback Jarrett Stidham as Russell Wilson's new backup.

Stidham will sign a two-year contract worth $10 million, according an Athletic report. Stidham spent two seasons with the Patriots and last season with the Raiders, starting two games for Las Vegas. His career totals include six touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Stidham was a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2019. His arrival also signals the end of the Brett Rypien era in Denver.

