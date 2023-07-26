Broncos coach Sean Payton said two months ago he expected running back Javonte Williams to be on the field for the start of training camp. And that’s what happened.

Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury in October, took part Wednesday at the Centura Health Training Center in the first full-squad workout of camp. The Broncos had a ramp-up practice after rookies had reported to camp July 19 and veterans on Tuesday.

“We’re pleased obviously with his progress,’’ Payton said of Williams, who was limited during spring drills. “We felt really good about it in the spring and yet he put the work in.”

Payton said the Broncos will remain cautious during training camp with Williams, who shredded his right knee in an Oct. 2 game against Las Vegas. The team on Friday will hold its first practice before fans.

“Any player who had a significant injury a year ago (will have a schedule). … He’ll have days on, limited days, day off, so there’s a process,’’ Payton said.

Williams gained 903 yards as a rookie in 2021 and had 204 in four games last season before being lost for the season. Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is impressed with how far Williams has come since being hurt.

“To see him back out there moving around the way we know he can move around is very encouraging,’’ Sutton said. “And I’m looking forward to watching him continue to make those strides. ... He’s in a great spot and it’s amazing to be able to watch him go through the process the way he did.”

Maher's minimum deal

Kicker Brett Maher, signed by the Broncos on Tuesday, was hoping for more than a minimum contract when he worked out with the team in May. But he didn’t end up getting one.

The four-year veteran signed a one-year deal for $1.08 million, the minimum salary in his classification. Due to the NFL’s veteran salary benefit rule, he will count $940,000 against the cap, which is the minimum salary for a player with two years' experience.

“We worked him out in the spring and at that time we were a little bit off contract-wise,’’ Payton said.

Maher, who played under Payton for New Orleans in 2021, will battle Elliott Fry to be Denver’s kicker. Maher missed four extra points in a playoff game last season against Tampa Bay and another the following week against San Francisco, but Payton dismissed that.

“We like his talent,’’ Payton said. “Obviously, he had a tough game but, shoot, when you look at his body of work, it’s been impressive.”

With Dallas last season, Maher made 29 of 32 field-goal attempts, with a long of 60 yards, and 50 of 53 extra points.

Wilson looks 'amazing'

Sutton said quarterback Russell Wilson is determined to make up for his disappointing 2022.

“You guys have seen him,’’ Sutton said of Wilson dropping weight to help his mobility. “He looks amazing from the outside appearance but then just talking to him and and where his head space is and where is trying to get to, it’s amazing to see him in that light and knowing that he has a chip on his shoulder because he knows that he didn’t put out what he wanted to put out last year.”

Wilson joined the Broncos last season after making nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with Seattle. Sutton said “last year wasn’t obviously what we wanted to see,” but the Broncos are optimistic he will bounce back.

Happy with helmets

Safety Justin Simmons said it was a big thrill being chosen to model the Broncos’ “Snowcapped” alternate helmets in a promo video that was sent out Tuesday.

“I think the helmets are really neat,’’ Simmons said. “I think anytime you can have something new, kind of spices it up a little bit. … It was really hard to hold my excitement in (before the Tuesday release). I wanted to tell everyone.”

The all-white alternate helmets will be worn during two 2023 games, and they have created ample excitement so far. There were 10 replica helmets made available at the Broncos’ team store on Tuesday, and they sold out in several hours for $250 apiece. There remain mini-“Snowcapped” helmets available for sale at $45.

“We’re really excited about the helmets,'' said Broncos president Demani Leech, noting that “four to five” designs were considered. “We had in the first 24 hours over 12 million impressions across social media on just our release video and content. … We started working on this last fall. Obviously, the NFL last year gave clubs the opportunity to have an alternate helmet. … Our captains (including Simmons) were heavily involved and we put a bunch of different prototypes and options in front of them.”

Leech said the Broncos are continuing to work on new uniforms but that it’s a “lengthy process” and there has been no timetable established. Leech said he went with owner Carrie Walton Penner and other team officials during the spring to Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., to discuss uniforms.

Penner's 'high' expectations

Not surprisingly, owner and CEO Greg Penner is hoping his second season with the Broncos turns out better than his first one.

“One expectation is that year two will be a little smoother than the first year,’’ said Penner, whose Broncos went 5-12 in 2022 and fired coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. “It was a great year. We learned a lot. Of course, there are always going to be some surprises. Our expectations for this year are to set really high expectations, work hard every day to get better, put a good product on the field. Something our fans can be proud of.”

Penner said he is pleased with how the $100 million of renovations have gone at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. They include the Broncos having installed a new video board that, at 72 feet high and 225 feet wide, becomes the fourth-largest in the NFL.

Penner said the main building at the Centura Health Training Center is a “bit small” and “not connected” to the weight room and that the Broncos are looking at ways to change that. But Penner doesn't anticipate the training facility being moved.

Mims sidelined

Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., a second-round pick, did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. Mims recently suffered a different hamstring injury than the one that sidelined him late in spring drills.

“He’ll be full (practicing) probably in about four days, five days, maybe a week, and it’s not the same hamstring,’’ Payton said. “It’s something from a workout more recently.”

Clark takes field

Veteran pass rusher Frank Clark, wearing his familiar No. 55, took the field Wednesday for his first workout with the Broncos. Clark signed with the team in June but did not take part in spring drills.

“It’s good to have him here,’’ Payton said. “We were pleased we were able to sign him to help us with the pass rush and it’s good to have additional players like him, especially with his experience.”