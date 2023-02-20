The Broncos’ new strength and conditioning coach has a four-pronged mission.

Bigger, faster, stronger… and injured less often.

Broncos coach Sean Payton will hire Dan Dalrymple as as the team’s next strength coach, 9News reported. Dalrymple was the Saints strength coach for Payton’s entire tenure there.

The Broncos in recent seasons have endured injury after injury. Over 31% of the team’s salary cap was on injured reserve, according to Spotrac data. Twenty-three Broncos were on IR.

Dalrymple replaces Loren Landow, who moved on from the Broncos after five seasons.

Dalrymple spent 16 seasons alongside Payton in New Orleans.