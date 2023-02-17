Sean Payton’s first Broncos staff is taking shape.

One hallmark: years and years of experience.

Mike Westhoff and his 31 years of NFL coaching experience have signed on with Payton as the assistant head coach, according to a report from Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. Westhoff will oversee special teams. Westhoff has coached with five NFL teams, including 15 seasons with the Dolphins and 12 with the Jets.

Further, Ben Kotwica has been hired as special teams coordinator, the report said. Kotwica is an NFL coaching veteran of 16 seasons. He’s also an actual veteran, having flown helicopters for the U.S. Army in the Iraq War. The Broncos will be Kotwica’s sixth team in the NFL.

Westhoff, 75, last coached with Payton’s Saints in 2018. Kotwica spent last season as the assistant special teams coach of the Vikings.

Both Westhoff and Kotwica are close with former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan, who reportedly is a top candidate to fill the role of defensive coordinator for the Broncos. Stay tuned.

—Paul Klee