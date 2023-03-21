The Broncos reached into their past on Tuesday for a punter.

The Broncos announced the signing of free agent Riley Dixon, who was their punter during his first two NFL seasons of 2016 and 2017.

Dixon then went on to the New York Giants from 2018-21 before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver originally selected Dixon in the seventh round of the 2016 draft out of Syracuse. As a rookie in 2016, he averaged 45.6 yards gross and 41.3 net. In 2017, he averaged 45.7 yards gross and 41.3 net.

Riley last season for the Rams averaged a career-high 48.4 yards gross and 42.0 net.

The move sets up a possible punting duel between Riley and Corliss Waitman, if the latter is brought back to the team. Waitman is an exclusive rights free agent but has been tendered a contract by the Broncos. Waitman last season punted an NFL-high 96 times and averaged 46.6 yards gross and 41.4 net.