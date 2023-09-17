Following the season-ending knee injury suffered last weekend to Caden Sterns, the Broncos on Sunday against Washington dressed out three safeties.

In uniform against the Commanders were starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson and reserve Delarrin Turner-Yell. Rookie JL Skinner, the only other safety on the 53-man roster, was inactive.

Also inactive were outside linebacker Frank Clark, out with a hip injury, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, rookie cornerback Riley Moss and rookie center Alex Forsyth.

Skinner was a sixth-round pick out of Boise State and missed all of spring drills due a torn pectoral muscle. He returned for training camp but said before last weekend's opener against Las Vegas that he was still recovering from the injury and was then at about 90 percent.

In the 17-16 loss to the Raiders, Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon and was ruled out for the season. Sterns had been listed as co-first team with Jackson on the depth chart at strong safety.

Inactive for the Commanders were defensive back Jartavius Martin, defensive end K.J. Henry, tackle Trent Scott, guard Chris Paul and tight end Curtis Hodges.