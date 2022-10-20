ENGLEWOOD • For Matt Henningsen, sacking Justin Herbert on "Monday Night Football" was a dream come true.
The Broncos rookie defensive lineman has quickly become a key role player on Denver's defense but, through six games, had yet to have a breakout moment. That was until the second quarter Monday when he recorded his first career sack.
"It felt awesome," Henningsen told The Gazette. "It was a pretty easy one, honestly. Just cut me loose, and I had a clear lane and I took it. It was just really cool."
A sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin, Henningsen has played in all six games this season for the Broncos, rotating with the second unit on the defensive line. He's played 83 snaps totaling five tackles.
While his statistics may not jump out, the coaching staff has been impressed with Henningsen, giving him more reps each week.
"He’s done a good job," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "It’s great to see a lot of these young guys contributing. Like you said, week in, week out he continues to get better, starting in the preseason. He’s done a good job. It was good to see him get that sack the other night and make some good plays in the run game."
Henningsen's week-to-week improvement shouldn't be a surprise. He's overachieved his entire football career. A former walk-on at Wisconsin, Henningsen worked his way up to being one of the premier defensive linemen in the Big Ten, totaling 92 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 37 games played in college. He was an All-Big Ten selection his senior season.
And his work ethic hasn't changed in Denver.
"I missed all of OTAs because I was hurt, so coming into training camp, I started behind the eight-ball a little bit," Henningsen said. "But I learned a lot, as much as I could while I was hurt. ... I'm just trying to get in the game a little bit each week and trying to make the most of my opportunities while I'm out there."
And now that he's got that first sack under his belt, he believes it's only up from here.
"I try to play with confidence every time I step out there," Henningsen said. "I want a sack every single play. I'm just trying to build on this and get better day by day, because at the end of the day, if you want to stick around in the NFL, you have to keep improving."
Evero still believes in Mathis
Another rookie who has seen his role increase is cornerback Damarri Mathis, who started in place of Ronald Darby Monday. Mathis, though, didn't have a memorable game like Henningsen — at least, not in a good way.
Mathis had four pass interference penalties totaling 87 yards. Still, despite a few tough calls, Evero still believes in the fourth-round pick moving forward.
“He did a really good job of — and you’re not really surprised just knowing the young man and knowing the way he competes, his confidence and all of that stuff that he has shown since day one," Evero said. "It was good to see him go out there and continue to battle. That’s a part of playing in the NFL, especially that position. You have to deal with adversity, and he did a good job."
Wilson still limited
Quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was again limited during Thursday's practice, and his status for Sunday's game appears to be questionable. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said they are preparing backup quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson in case Wilson cannot play.
Hackett added that Wilson will have a good amount of say when it comes to a decision on whether he will play.
“First and foremost, it’s Russell," Hackett said. "I want to be sure that I’m talking with him, communicating with him, making sure that he’s in a good mindset, and that he’s in a good place and that he can go play high-caliber football. Obviously, the medical team is huge. We want to be sure we do right by the doctors. They are the ones that understand everything that’s going on. Then (GM) George Paton. Those are really the people that we’re talking to."