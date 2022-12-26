Since the Denver Broncos fired Mike Shanahan in 2008, coaching stability as not been their strong suit.

Including Eric Studesville's four-game run as an interim in 2010, the Broncos have had seven head coaches since the best coach in team history was fired.

Only John Fox and Gary Kubiak had real success. Fox has here for four seasons with a trip to the Super Bowl and Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 but left after just two seasons.

Here is a look at the Broncos coaching since Shanahan was hired in 1995.

Mike Shanahan

Years: 1995-2008 Record: 138-86

Accolades: Two-time Super Bowl champion (1997-98)

Info: He is the winningest coach in franchise history. Helped John Elway win back-to-back Super Bowls. Also went to the playoffs with Brian Griese and Jake Plummer as his quarterbacks. Concepts of his offense are still run in the NFL today.

Josh McDaniels

Years: 2009-10 Record: 11-17

Info: Traded quarterback Jay Cutler before ever coaching a game. Started his tenure by going 6-0 before losing eight of the last 10 games to miss the playoffs in 2009. His next season was full of blunders and controversies that led to his firing 12 games into the 2010 season. Drafted Demaryius Thomas, JD Walton, Zane Beadles and Eric Decker during his time.

Eric Studesville (Interim)

Year: 2010 Record: 1-3

Info: Took over the team after McDaniels was fired in 2010. Went 1-3 and started Tim Tebow at quarterback in his lone win against the Houston Texans.

John Fox

Years: 2011-14 Record: 46-18

Accolades: AFC champion (2013)

Info: Got to the playoffs in his first season with Tebow as his quarterback in 2011. Fox helped get Peyton Manning to Denver. With Manning, the coach won three straight AFC West titles and made the Super Bowl. The Broncos were blown out in Super Bowl 48.

Gary Kubiak

Years: 2015-16 Record: 21-11

Accolades: Super Bowl champion (2015)

Info: Kubiak is a name that is so important to Broncos history. He was Elway's backup and then became the offensive coordinator under Shanahan and won two titles. After being fired by the Texans, he re-joined the Broncos as coach and led Denver to a Super Bowl win with a dominating defense. Left the Broncos the next season due to "health reasons."

Vance Joseph

Years: 2017-18 Record: 11-21

Info: He was hired as a "leader of men" and was anything but. The team struggled on both sides of the ball and Joseph never had a stable quarterback. He had Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Case Keenum during his tenure.

Vic Fangio

Years: 2019-21 Record: 19-30

Info: The defensive genius was also saddled with quarterback problems. His quarterbacks were Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Kendall Hinton, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. His defenses were solid but never really made big plays.

Nathaniel Hackett

Year: 2022 Record: 4-11

Info: He came in and was going to jump-start the Broncos offense once again. He brought new energy and also had the best quarterback since Manning in Russell Wilson. It was doomed from the first week and he was fired during his only season after a blowout loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.