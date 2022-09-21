ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson knows better than anyone how agonizingly close the Broncos have been in the red zone.
“I think there’s some good news in it. It’s not all bad news,” the Broncos quarterback said Wednesday. “We’ve been down there six times. We’ve had two fumbles on the one — obviously can’t do that. That’s two of the six. We had a quick fly touchdown to Courtland (Sutton). That’s three of the six. That could have been pretty good. We had a little flip toss to (tight end Andrew) Beck that should have been a touchdown. We went offsides —that can’t happen. That’s four of the six. And the fifth was the roll where I hit (tight end Eric Tomlinson) where we were just barely out. That’s five of the six. Five of six isn’t bad.”
Five of six isn’t bad. But the Broncos are 0 of 6, which is the worst in the league. The Seahawks are the only other team yet to score a touchdown in the red zone, going 0 of 3. Right now, it’s as if there’s an invisible wall on the goal line preventing the Broncos from scoring.
But Wilson does have a point — the Broncos are closer to capitalizing than most realize.
“It’s a game of inches,” Wilson said. “It’s a game of discipline. It’s a game of doing things right. And that changes the whole perspective of everything. The great thing is that we’re doing a lot of great things well. It’s just fine-tuning the details and we’ve got to get more touchdowns down there.”
Wilson has been one of the best in the league in the red zone during his career. Since 2017, he's totaled 118 touchdowns in the red zone — 110 through the air and eight on the ground. The only quarterback who has more during that period is Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady with 120.
It appears that it's only a matter of time before Wilson starts finding the end zone with the Broncos.
“I’ve been fortunate to score a lot of touchdowns in the red zone," Wilson said. "There’s moments and there’s plays that are just miraculous plays. There’s plays that are easy ones where you just walk in or guy is wide open. There’s plays that are contested, and we’ve had a lot of contested one that we just barely didn’t get in there.”
So don't hit the panic button just yet, Broncos Country. Wilson believes he and the Broncos will soon be scoring the points they promised before the season began. And history backs up that belief.
“I’m not concerned. I’m actually really excited because I think that about where we can go if we just fine-tune that little piece and make those one or two plays here and there every game.”
Shanahan looks forward to trip to Denver
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is fond of Denver. The 42-year-old grew up in Colorado, as his dad Mike coached the Broncos from 1995-2008, helping them win two Super Bowls. Last year, Mike was officially inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.
Now, Shanahan will return to Denver as a head coach himself, becoming one of the more well-respected coaches in the NFL. His and entire family plan to be in attendance for the game, too.
“Colorado was always just my home growing up,” Shanahan told local Denver media Wednesday on a conference call. “I moved a lot in my life. I never lived in a place longer than four years, but I moved back to Denver three different times.
“I loved growing up in Denver. It was a great town. My best memory was senior year of high school when we beat the Packers for the Super Bowl. That probably wasn’t just my best memory of Denver — that was one of my favorite memories in life.”