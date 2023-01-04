ENGLEWOOD — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati, the football world held its breath.
Across the country, including in Colorado, many watched the horrifying moments when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a routine tackle on Monday Night Football. For arguably the first time in the sport’s history, the game at hand no longer mattered. And in the days since, as Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the shock and heartbreak remains for players, coaches and football fans everywhere.
“To see that hit the other night and just to see him drop to the ground — it was devastating to watch because that could be any of us,” Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said Wednesday. “I know we’ve played this game since we were young, and we’ve played a lot of college ball and high school ball. Fans watch us every week and cheer us on. They have their fantasy football. Us as players, we watch every week and every game as much as we can. We watch film. You never really think about it or never really imagine one hit can possibly take your life away.”
Few Broncos players know Hamlin personally, other than rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis, who was Hamlin’s teammate at University of Pittsburgh.
Mathis was asked if he wanted to speak about Hamlin in front of the team, but declined, opting for interim head coach Jerry Rosburg to speak on Mathis’ behalf.
“(Mathis) told us about your (Hamlin’s) high character and your friendliness,” Rosburg said. “He told us about your incredible ability to lead people to a loving commitment to others with community service and raising other people up. That’s a remarkable thing. Today, Damar, we honor you.”
The NFL community has bonded since Hamlin’s scary injury, from both the Bills and Bengals agreeing to postpone Monday’s game to over $6 million being raised for Hamlin’s annual toy drive. Wilson was one of the many players who contributed, donating $13,333.
“There are so many people that are doing so much good in this moment,” Wilson said. “That’s who I believe we should be as a country, as people, as a community, as fans and as players.”
It’s also offered all players a new perspective on the game.
While football has always been a dangerous sport and players acknowledge that, this serious of an incident was something few had ever seen.
“People always say that you would die for this game,” Wilson said, “but when it is really life on the line like we saw the other night and somebody’s heart stops, it changes your perspective that much more. Life is so much bigger than this game.”
And it’s sure to be at the front of their minds when they take the field this Sunday, and the rest of their careers.
“We may talk in between the lines, and you have your rivalries, but at the end of the day, we all know what we put our bodies through and what we put our mental through,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “For me getting ready for Sunday, I think it’s continuing to be open and honest. Sometimes it’s okay not to be okay. Seeing that, in that moment, made me not okay. We have to continually have that open conversation.”
Hamlin is still in critical condition, but has shown “signs of improvement” according to ESPN. For now, the NFL intends to play Week 18 as scheduled.
But when football finally is played this weekend across the country, it’s sure to be somber, from Cincinnati to Buffalo to Denver, and every other NFL city.
“To Damar’s family and teammates — we extend our hands to you to provide you with strength, comfort, and hope,” Rosburg said. “Our prayers are there with you for your healing as well. We can only imagine what you are going through. To Damar and his family, we want you to know that the Broncos are with you.”