ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson doesn't care what others think of him as a football player or as a person.
Whether it’s national media questioning his authenticity off the field, or former teammate Richard Sherman criticizing his play on the field, or fans taking jabs at him on social media — Wilson is unfazed.
“I’m motivated, but not by criticism,” Wilson said Thursday. “I don’t think you get motivated by that. For me, I’m always motivated. At this point in my career, I don’t necessarily have to be motivated—I’m always there. I think you always want to be great; you always want to be exceptional every time you step onto the field. I understand that sometimes it doesn’t always happen, but at the same time, knowing that you’re working for that. I think that for me, I can handle it. I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times.”
Wilson and the Broncos are certainly in tough times. Sitting at 2-3 and having to yet play a solid game — even their two wins were ugly — the Broncos have somewhat become the laughing stock of the NFL. And Wilson is often the butt of the joke.
When Wilson was first traded to Denver, many expected the Broncos to be Super Bowl contenders and Wilson to be an MVP candidate. Neither are close to those expectations. And the failure of both go hand-in-hand.
Wilson is statistically on pace to have the worst season of his career. And the Broncos subsequently look like they may have a sixth consecutive losing season and a seventh straight year of missing the playoffs — which would be the worst span in franchise history.
Still, Wilson doesn’t waver each time he steps in front of the mic, answering the difficult questions Denver media continues to lob at him. His answers are always focused — possibly rehearsed. His attitude is always positive, no matter how bad the previous performance might have been.
Each week is like attending a 10-minute Ted Talk hosted by Wilson on why Broncos Country shouldn’t hit the panic button him or his team.
“Today has to be the best day that we’ve had so far. That would be no matter what our record is,” Wilson said. “If we were 5-0 — which we could have had a chance to be at potentially. The reality of it is we are where we are right now. …
"First of all, I thank God every day I get to do what I get to do. I thank God every day that I get to lead such a great group of people and such great men in there—this organization and everything else. If anybody is going to come through, I’m going to. I know that and I believe that every day. I’m looking forward to it. My confidence never wavers. I’m going to keep believing in that, keep trusting the process and keep doing the little things and everything else. The great things will come.”
It seems Broncos Country's impatience for those great things is wearing thin. Fans left Empower Field at Mile High before overtime last Thursday, a good indication of the frustration piling up on the Front Range.
The only solution is winning. Wilson knows that. And so do his teammates.
So if Wilson, who says he isn’t motivated by the criticism, wants to silence those critics, what better way than a statement win on Monday Night Football over a divisional opponent?
Peyton Manning and the Broncos did that against the Chargers 10 years ago, sparking an 11-game win streak. Now, it's Wilson's turn.
"We’re going to come on the other side of it," Wilson said. "The adversity, it builds you. It builds character, it builds perseverance, it builds all of that greatness and all of that tough stuff that people don’t necessarily want to go through. I’m willing to go through it. I’m looking forward to the obstacles, I’m looking forward to coming on the other end of it."
What's Next
Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
6:15 pm Monday, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
TV: ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)
Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM (Dave Logan, Rick Lewis, Susie Wargin)