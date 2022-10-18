ENGLEWOOD — The injuries are piling up for the Broncos, and this time it's quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Chargers, an MRI revealed Tuesday. According to coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson is "day-to-day." The Broncos face the Jets in five days and could be without Wilson, who has only ever missed three games in his career due to injury.

"We'll get a feel for him throughout today and into tomorrow," Hackett said.

After the loss, Wilson said the injury did hinder his play late in the game. Wilson finished 15 of 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown.

"I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away," Wilson said. "It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter, but just tried to play through it and all that stuff. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and that happened, so that was a little unfortunate, but trying to find a way to win the game."

If Wilson can't play Sunday, Brett Rypien would likely start in his place with practice squad quarterback Josh Johnson backing him up. Rypien's lone NFL start came in a win against the Jets in 2020.

Wilson wasn't the only injury for the Broncos Monday, either. Outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. Patrick was a core special teams player for the Broncos. He now joins wide receiver Tim Patrick, cornerback Ronald Darby and running backs Javonte Williams and Damarea Crockett as the five Broncos to have torn their ACLs this year.

For the Broncos, injuries have been an issue all season.

"I think a lot of the injuries we're having are kind of crazy," Hackett said.