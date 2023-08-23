ENGLEWOOD — Imagine this scenario for the Denver Broncos: Third-and-short on the goal line, late in the fourth quarter, needing a touchdown to win.

Should Russell Wilson keep it for a sneak-and-score?

The quarterback didn’t hesitate.

“I’m going to go for it and I’m going to get it,” Wilson said Wednesday after the first of two joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams. “That’s my mentality. It’s about winning and giving us the best chance to convert.”

Wilson, entering year 12 in the NFL, is seeking rejuvenated play under new coach Sean Payton after a disastrous 2022 season. That might include a stronger ground game. A slimmed-down Wilson showcased his wheels in Saturday’s preseason road loss at the 49ers; turning a third-and-long play into a first down with a 17-yard scramble up the middle.

It’s up to Payton to determine the right mix of QB runs with an aging veteran under center. But let’s not forget Wilson still enters this season with an impressive 5.5 yards-per-carry average.

“I know he is comfortable with running quarterback sneaks," Payton said.

Wilson’s success as a runner also hinges on his decision making in a crumbling pocket. He threw 11 interceptions a year ago while taking a career-high 55 sacks. Wilson must revive his ability to extend plays with his feet when necessary.

“You want to be competitive and get first downs when your team needs it,” Wilson said. “You also want to be smart when you’re doing it. Understanding when to get down and when to get out of bounds. When to be physical and knowing when the game is on the line. I think baseball helps, too. … Knowing how to slide and protect yourself and how to avoid the big hit.”

The latest trend in running quarterbacks, pioneered by the Philadelphia Eagles last season, is the “tush push” — where offensive linemen push the running quarterback from behind. Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 13 rushing touchdowns. Can we expect Wilson to get shoved into the end zone by teammates in 2023?

"I think the key is being efficient. I know Philadelphia was very efficient with that," Payton said. "I do think (Wilson) is someone that’s strong, athletic and has traits where he certainly could have success. The key would be: ‘Do we feel like it fits us right now?’ We’ve discussed it. But I don’t know that I could say that we’re going to see a lot of it. Certainly we’re going to discuss it more.”

Wilson, in the first of two joint practices with Los Angeles, didn’t gain much traction as a runner. He did connect on a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Kendall Hinton. Wilson is plenty familiar with the Rams after previously playing in the NFC West with Seattle.

“It’s great to go against another great team, for them to come out here and let us get that work,” Wilson said. “I’ve played against the Rams a bunch and have been around those guys a bunch. A lot of great coaches, players and everything else. But it’s also great for us players to wake up in the morning and know that we’ve got a little competition today. Let’s get after it.”