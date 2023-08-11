GLENDALE, Ariz. – Broncos coach Sean Payton gave quarterback Russell Wilson an extended look in the preseason opener Friday night and it paid off.

Payton had talked about Wilson and other starters playing 15 to 18 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Wilson got 20 snaps, and his last one of the night was a gem.

Wilson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy across the middle with 6:54 left in the second quarter for the first score of the game. He finished the night 7 of 13 for 93 yards and a stellar passer rating of 102.4.

It looked as if Wilson could be done for the night after he played the first three series and had 14 snaps while completing 4 of 9 passes. But Payton put him back in for a fourth series and he led the Broncos on a six-play, 57-yard drive for the TD.

It marked the first preseason action for Wilson since he played for Seattle on Aug. 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos in March 2022 and had a disastrous first season with Denver. He is trying to bounce back, and got off to a good start Friday.

Other than the touchdown pass to Jeudy, Wilson’s highlights included a 19-yard strike across the middle to Jeudy and nifty passes of 13 and 19 yards to Courtland Sutton. A lowlight was Wilson being sacked in the first quarter and fumbling before he recovered it.

Moses likes Denver’s receivers

Former Broncos Pro Bowl wide receiver Haven Moses said patience will be a key this season for receivers Jeudy and Sutton under Payton.

“I think they will be in a better system to show their talents, but I know that Payton wants to establish the running game and so the receivers have to be patient and know they’ve got to make a contribution, even when balls are not coming their direction,’’ said Moses, who played with the Broncos from 1972-81.

The Broncos were weakened by the loss of wide receiver Tim Patrick early in training camp with a torn left Achilles tendon. But Moses said the team’s receiving corps remains strong with Jeudy and Sutton.

“I think they’re very talented,’’ Moses said. “Jeudy, he’s a game changer. He has that excitement, that electricity. Courtland is solid and he makes big plays.”

Kicking battle

The Broncos’ kicking competition between Brett Maher and Elliott Fry did not get off to a good start Friday.

Maher missed a 47-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter and Fry was wide right on a 50-yard attempt in the second quarter. But Fry bounced back to hit a 55-yarder just before halftime.

The competition will continue. Payton has not ruled out bringing in another candidate if neither kicker impresses him.

Broncos stars sit

Three players who have made Pro Bowls did not suit up on Denver’s defense.

Safety Justin Simmons did not play due to a groin injury. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and outside linebacker Frank Clark both apparently were healthy scratches.

Payton said Wednesday he anticipated Clark would play.

On offense, running back Javonte Williams as expected did not play and Samaje Perine got the start. Payton has said that Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury last October, could play in the second preseason game next Saturday at San Francisco.

Checking on Johnson

Moses said he checked in Friday with a phone call to Charley Johnson, his former quarterback who was recently hospitalized for more than a month with a head injury suffered in a fall at his Las Cruces, N.M., home.

“It was good to hear his voice,’’ Moses said. “He’s been struggling, but at the same time he’s got that go-get-'em attitude he had when he was a player."

Moses was a teammate throughout Johnson’s 1972-75 Denver tenure. The quarterback and receiver are both in the team’s Ring of Fame.

Briefly

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones departed in the first quarter, with the Broncos saying he was being evaluated for a concussion. … Denver cornerback Essang Bassey turned in a big play in the first quarter when he intercepted a Clayton Tune pass and returned it 31 yards to the Cardinals 41. However, the Broncos did not score when Maher missed the 47-yard attempt. … Punter Riley Dixon, returning to the Broncos after having played for them from 2016-17, had just a 32-yard punt down the middle on his first boot of the game. … Denver’s captains were Wilson, guard Ben Powers and linebacker Josey Jewell. … With Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey out with a sprained knee, Isaiah Prince got the start.