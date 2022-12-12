ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos might be without Russell Wilson this Sunday versus the Cardinals and possibly longer.
Denver's quarterback suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. It was a scary moment for Wilson, whose head hit the ground hard after being tackled. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Wilson is currently in concussion protocol.
"We're going to do everything the way that the medical doctors say, the independent doctors," Hackett said. "His safety is the No. 1 biggest priority for us. So we want to be sure we do what's right for him."
To play Sunday against the Cardinals, Wilson would have to pass concussion protocol some time before Saturday, which would mean he'd likely need to practice Friday in order to play. But with only four games remaining and the Broncos well out of the playoff picture at 3-10, sitting Wilson the rest of the season likely isn't out of the question.
Hackett did not commit either way when asked if he might not return this season.
"Right now, we're just concerned for his safety," Hackett said. "We want to make sure that he's healthy. So we'll take that day by day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell."
It'll likely be hard to keep Wilson off the field, as he's only missed four games in his entire career — three last year with a finger injury and one this year with a shoulder injury. Wilson did play his best game of the season before the injury, throwing for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 57 yards.
If Wilson can't play, Brett Rypien will take his place. Rypien started against the Jets in Week 7, losing 16-9 and throwing for 225 yards and one interception. Rypien replaced Wilson in the fourth quarter Sunday, too.
"He was stepping up and making plays — putting his body on the line," Rypien said. "You can say all you want but we’re 3-9 and they’re 9-3. The guy is out there battling his ass off to try and win the game. That to me is somebody I want to follow."