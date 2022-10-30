WEMBLEY — With 3:54 remaining and trailing the Jaguars 17-14, the Broncos were staring a fifth-straight loss in the face, with a lot more on the line beyond another loss.
Nathaniel Hackett's job was possibly on the line. Russell Wilson's respect across the league was on the line. And Denver's season — which has already been wildly disappointing — was certainly on the line.
"This season could be completely flipped around," Wilson said, "and the only way to flip it around is we've got to keep answering the bell."
Finally, Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos answered the bell — 4,686 miles away from Denver.
The Broncos marched down the field at Wembley Stadium, going on a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by a touchdown run by running back Latavius Murray. One play later, cornerback K'Waun Williams intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to seal a 21-17 win in London.
"I think this game is more important for us because of how we won it," Hackett said. "Being up and then being down and then up and weathering that storm. That's what I love so much about this game and about this team in here, sticking together throughout whatever anybody says. They've stayed together through it all. And that's what I appreciate and that gives you a sign that there's a chance for this to be a good team."
Sunday started as a near disaster for the Broncos, after falling behind 7-0 and Wilson throwing an interception on only his second throw. Wilson looked the worst he's looked all season, missing on throws and struggling to move.
After the interception, Hackett had a conversation with his quarterback.
"Take a breath — breathe," Hackett told Wilson on the sideline. "Do what you do."
The Jaguars were poised to go up 14-0 before safety Justin Simmons intercepted Lawrence in the end zone in the first quarter. Simmons' interception was not only game-altering, but possibly season-altering, with the likelihood of Denver coming back from down 14-0 slim to none. Still, the Broncos trailed 10-0 before scoring 14 unanswered — including a 98-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter — to take a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wilson, after starting the game 2 of 5 with an interception and four consecutive three-and-outs, was surgical. He led the Broncos on three crucial scoring drives, connecting with Jerry Jeudy on a 6-yard touchdown on the first drive, finding tight end Greg Dulcich three times for 78 yards on the second drive, and hitting wide receiver KJ Hamler on a 47-yard pass on the third and final drive. He also used his legs to pick up a third and five on the game-winning driving, joking after the game, "I got those high knees on third down."
"I think you learn a lot about a quarterback when they throw a pick, especially early," Hackett said of Wilson. "I've had some go in the tank. I've had some quarterbacks, like, 'I got that one out of the way.' And that's what you want to see. He got that one out of the way early. He was able to rebound and come back and make some plays."
For the Broncos offense, while it wasn't pretty at times, Hackett said it "was a step in the right direction." Players made the plays needed to win a close game — something that hasn't happened in their four one-score losses this season. And that's something to build on, even if it came against the now 2-6 Jaguars.
"Just to overcome, be resilient," Wilson said. "Obviously, the season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to. And it's not over it. There's a lot more to do. A lot more we want to accomplish. But every win counts."
The Broncos now head into the bye week optimistic, sitting at 3-5 with nine games to play.
Hackett will likely keep his job another week and Wilson may finally not be the NFL's court jester this week — though, who knows what new commercial he could release with a week off. It's been a tumultuous few weeks for those two, with many arguing Hackett should be fired before season's end and that the 33-year-old Wilson is washed on the field and a cornball off it.
And a win over a bad Jaguars team isn't going to silent those haters. But it might take a little heat off the coach and quarterback, which had the highest of expectations entering this season.
"That's part of this game. It comes with the territory," Hackett said. "As a head coach, as a quarterback — you're always going to get that if you don't win. Especially if the offense isn't good. So I think for us, we just band together and put our heads down and try to find a way to win and help this team anyway we can."
The Broncos are still far from perfect. The offense still stalled in key moments and the defense gave up 156 yards on the ground to Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. They could also be a different looking team in a couple days, as the traded deadline on Nov. 1 approaches and key players — most notably outside linebacker Bradley Chubb — being on the block.
But Sunday's result was a sliver of hope in a disaster-filled season.
So maybe the trip across the pond will be a turning point for the Broncos. Or it could be one of the few bright moments of another depressing year in Denver. Either way, Hackett, Wilson and the Broncos are going to celebrate this one on the over nine-hour flight back.
"It's going to be a lot better," Hackett said of the flight back to Denver. "No doubt."