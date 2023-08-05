ENGLEWOOD – Russell Wilson’s first game action of 2022 didn’t come until Week 1 of the regular season. In 2023, it will be in the preseason.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed Saturday that his quarterback will see some preseason action. Denver opens the exhibition season Friday at Arizona.

“They’re going to play,’’ Payton said of starters in the preseason. “We’ll figure out how many snaps.”

Payton, speaking after a training camp practice at the Centura Health Training Center, was then asked specifically about Wilson.

“That would include (Wilson),’’ he said. “He’s a player.”

Payton had said at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix he would take a different path than former coach Nathaniel Hackett, who didn’t use starters in the preseason in 2022 prior to a 5-12 campaign. And he said Thursday that running back Javonte Williams, coming off a serious knee injury suffered last October, will play in the preseason, although it might not be until the second week.

After facing the Cardinals, the Broncos will play at San Francisco on Aug. 19 and then have their only home preseason game Aug. 26.

“We’ll have a plan (for the preseason), especially as we get into next week,” Payton said. “I’ve got a few notes written down. I don’t have a pitch count. I don’t have an exclusion list if someone’s got a light injury. … But we can expect our guys to play a little bit.’’

That’s good news for center Lloyd Cushenberry.

“I’m looking forward to it,’’ said Cushenberry, who missed the final nine games last season due to a groin injury. “We’ve been going against our defense for two weeks and me personally, I haven’t played in a game since October, since I got hurt.”

Cornerback Damarri Mathis also is eager to take on another team.

“I’m ready,’’ he said. “We’ve been going at it, Orange on Blue, so I’m ready to go against another team and show what I can do.”’

Cushenberry's vow

Cushenberry has little doubt Wilson will redeem himself after he had a disastrous season following his March 2022 acquisition from Seattle.

“I know for a fact that he’s going to bounce back,’’ Cushenberry said. “He’s going to be as good as we let him be up front. It’s our job to protect him. We didn’t do that well enough last year and we know that’s the expectations for us to keep him clean and help him make plays this year.’’

Wilson was sacked 55 times last season, and Denver quarterbacks were dumped a league-high 63 times. The Broncos beefed up the offensive line during the offseason with the additions of right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers.

“It’s going good,’’ Cushenberry said of the line. “We’ve got a long ways to go. We all feel like we haven’t done anything yet. … We’re facing great D-lines so we just got to continue to build and continue to be mentally strong and stick together through the ups and downs. The first day we met as a new group, we said, ‘Win or lose, it’s going to be us.’’’

Overall, Wilson had a solid day of practice Saturday. The workout ended with him throwing a long touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

Mathis ready 'to turn it up'

Mathis figures he will be much better in 2023 than as a rookie.

“It’s my second year so I’m more comfortable out there,’’ he said. “I know the calls, familiar with everything. … It’’s time for me to turn it up a notch.’’

With Denver’s other starting cornerback Patrick Surtain II coming off an All-Pro season, Mathis is ready for opposing quarterbacks to challenge him.

“I know people are going to come at me more than Pat,’’ he said. “I’m just ready to do what I do and make plays on the ball.’’

Broncos add D-lineman

The Broncos signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill, who played in four games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. To make room on the roster, they waived guard Yasir Durant with an injury designation.

The 6-foot-1, 338-pound Merrill was undrafted out of Arkansas State in 2021. He was with the Seahawks earlier this year before being waived in June.

The Broncos signed Durant last Monday. He then left practice on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

A bonus for Sanders

During rookie minicamp in May, Payton promised a $50 gift card to the player who conducted the most boring interview. The winner was rookie linebacker Drew Sanders, who said he got a gift card for P.F. Chang’s.

“Oh, yeah, I used it,’’ he said.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Sanders, a third-round pick out of Arkansas, said things are “going pretty good” in training camp. Payton expanded upon that.

“Good,’’ the coach said of his play. “There’s a learning curve. Yet, you see physicality, you see speed. His stature, his length, all of those things. He’s going to be someone that does a lot of things for us. We see him certainly getting reps in the kicking game. I’ve been encouraged.”

Briefly

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and safety Justin Simmons got some time off Saturday, with Payton saying the Broncos were “just being smart.” He said Gregory “kind of tweaked an ankle a little bit on his interception” Friday. He said it was a maintenance day for Simmons. … Outside linebacker Frank Clark, who has been in and out of workouts the past week, did not practice Saturday. Payton wouldn’t disclose any details about his health but said he will practice Monday. The Broncos will be off Sunday after six straight days of workouts. … The Broncos did a good bit of two-minute drills Saturday and Payton said he continued to be disappointed with penalties.