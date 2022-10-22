ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos will be without their starting quarterback Sunday versus the Jets.

Russell Wilson will not play Sunday after suffering a hamstring injury against the Chargers Monday night, The Gazette confirmed Saturday. Wilson was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, with backup Brett Rypien splitting reps with the first team. Rypien will now start in place of Wilson, making his second career start.

"It would be great," Rypien said of the possibility of starting. "I had one against the same team. Obviously, this is what you dream of to do in the NFL. You want to play and you want to get opportunities. So, if it does happen, great.