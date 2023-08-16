ENGLEWOOD • The player most responsible for turning the Broncos’ offense from a finger painting to a Picasso likes the way the picture is looking.

“The best part is that we’re really catching on to everything that we want to do,” quarterback Russell Wilson said of the offense’s progress from the start of camp after Wednesday’s practice at Centura Health Training Center.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about making plays. We’re doing a great job of that, but I think, also, we’re feeling really confident in terms of what we’re doing, the identity of who we want to be.”

As far as works of art go, Denver’s offense was pretty elementary last season. The Broncos’ 16.9 points per game was the lowest mark in the league. There were some growing pains early in camp, but Wednesday looked like another step in the right direction. During the 11-on-11 portions of practice, Wilson hit receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy on deep balls down the right side of the field. During red-zone work, Wilson fired a pass to Adam Trautman, who made the play of the day with a one-handed grab in the middle of the end zone.

Trautman wouldn’t speak about last year’s struggles since he wasn’t in Denver, but he knows the way things are supposed to look, having started his career playing for Payton in New Orleans.

“He’s been excellent, and he’s only gotten better every single day,” Trautman said of his new quarterback. (He’s) more comfortable with the offense, whatever the case may be, more control. I think everyone is starting to see it out here, too.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Part of the challenge for Wilson will be deciding when to employ traditional techniques and when to trust the creativity that has been such a big part of his career to date. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said there’s a fine balance between wanting Wilson to step up into the pocket and when to go avant garde.

“He’s made so many plays off schedule,” Lombardi said. “You don’t want to lose that, but also we’ve got to make sure we’re finding the plays when things are going right and not bailing too early.”

Wilson’s first season in Denver didn’t go as hoped. His 16 passing touchdowns, 60.5 completion percentage and 36.7 adjusted quarterback rating were the lowest marks of his 11-year career. He started his second season with the Broncos by completing 7 of 13 passes for 93 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Jeudy. Wilson put the Broncos in position to score on three of his four possessions in the preseason opener, though two of those drives ended with missed field goals.

“The biggest thing is trying to get the ball to our playmakers’ hands — whatever way that is,” Wilson said. “We’ve got a lot of ways to do that. Coach Payton really knows how to do that and dial that up. It’s all coming together.”

The momentum carried over into Wednesday’s practice. There are still a few weeks to put the finishing touches on the canvas, but it’s taking shape.

“The picture is all coming together,” Wilson said. “It takes time to paint a beautiful picture sometimes, and we’re doing that all as one. I got a lot of confidence in our guys and who we are as a collective team. We’re not wavering. We’re just going to keep working and getting ready.”