ENGLEWOOD — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision versus the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday.
Wilson, who is battling a shoulder and hamstring injury, has been a limited participant in practice this week and is hopeful to play Sunday. But coming off a Monday night game in which he injured his hamstring, Wilson's status is listed as questionable due to the short week.
"He’s a grinder," Hackett said. "He works hard and he’s tough. That’s who he is — he fights through everything."
Wilson has only missed three games in his 11-year career — all three came last season in Seattle when he injured his finger. Wilson joked Wednesday that he has "wolverine blood" and is able to heal quickly, and that this is no different.
This injury though, appears to be serious and even if Wilson plays Sunday, he may be limited in his mobility.
"We can always adjust to anything to make sure that we have the best scenario out there," Hackett said. "We just want to be sure that he can protect himself. I think that is the most important thing."
If Wilson can't play Sunday, backup Brett Rypien would be Denver's starting quarterback. Rypien has split the first-team reps with Wilson this week and said he's ready to play if needed. It would be his second-career start, starting against the Jets Week 4 of 2020.
"I think it's been the same every week," Rypien said. "Just trying to get ready to play, taking the same approach that I always do. In preparation, nothing has really changed for me. Obviously, I've been getting more reps in practice. But we'll see come Sunday."
Rypien is in his third year with the Broncos, beating out veteran Josh Johnson in training camp for the backup spot behind Wilson. He's thrown for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in his career. Hackett said he's confident Rypien will be ready if called upon Sunday.
And for Rypien, while he has little experience, this is a moment he prepared for his entire career.
"It would be great. I had one against the same team. Obviously, this is what you dream of to do in the NFL. You want to play and you want to get opportunities. So, if it does happen, great. If not, I'll be there supporting Russ and supporting everybody else."
Injury report
Questionable: DL DeShawn Williams (back), G Quinn Meinerz (foot), ILB Josey Jewell (knee), DL D.J. Jones (ankle), QB Russell Wilson (hamstring)
Doubtful: S Caden Sterns (hip)
Out: CB Essang Bassey (hamstring)