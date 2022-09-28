ENGLEWOOD — Russell Wilson is no stranger to criticism.
That's why when former NFL quarterback Eli Manning took a dig at the Broncos' quarterback during Monday Night Football — joking that Broncos "should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell" — Wilson responded with a joke of his own.
"Oh, Chad Powers?" Wilson said Wednesday. "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers."
After Eli Manning joked on Monday night’s ManningCast that the Broncos should’ve paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson, the Denver QB responded today: pic.twitter.com/aVHntOS3Js— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2022
Chad Powers is in reference to Manning, who recently disguised himself as college football player for a tryout at Penn State, going by the name "Chad Powers." The clip, which was for Manning's show on ESPN, has since gone viral. Wilson and Manning, who played for the Giants from 2004-19, did face each other three times during their careers, in which Wilson was 3-0.
Wilson's jab back at Manning is all in good fun, though. He and Manning, along with Manning's older brother Peyton who played four seasons with the Broncos, remain close friends.
"It's part of the game, man," Wilson said. "Those guys are just having fun. I've got a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli and those guys. Those are guys I've always looked up to. So I'm not stressing about that."
Oddly, though, Wilson has received an unusual amount of hate online since being traded to the Broncos. Whether it be for his signature line "Let's Ride" or his new Subway commercial, Wilson has been the casualty of an abundance of internet memes while being a member of the Broncos.
And maybe one way to make those jokes disappear is better play on the field, as the entire Broncos offense has struggled through three games.
"I don't really look at that stuff," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We're in here trying to get ready for a game versus the Raiders. Any time you're in something so new, whether it's him on this team with all these new players and new coaching staff, it's going to take a little time."
Injury report
With a quick turn around next week playing the Colts on Thursday Night Football only four days after playing the Raiders this Sunday, the Broncos had a walkthrough practice Wednesday with several guys sitting out.
Did not practice: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), D.J. Jones (concussion), Darius Phillips (hamstring), OG Dalton Risner (ankle), OL Billy Turner (knee).
Limited: OLB Baron Browning (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (neck), S PJ Locke (ankle), OG Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder), DL Mike Purcell (neck), S Caden Sterns (hip), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist).