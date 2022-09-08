ENGLEWOOD — Responding to an ESPN report that revealed the Seahawks sought to trade him in 2018, Broncos star Russell Wilson said it’s “just part of the business.”
Wilson, who returns to Seattle on Monday night, was complimentary of the Seahawks organization he called home for 10 seasons and helped guide to a pair of Super Bowls.
“Seattle will always mean the world to me. It will always forever be home to me. It was always have a special place in my heart,” Wilson said Thursday during his weekly session with Denver media.
“The thing I think about — and everybody talks about the games and all that stuff — but the thing that really matters to me the most is bringing my daughter back home to Seattle, bringing little Future, bringing Win when he was first born,” Wilson said. “The Seattle Children’s (Hospital) kids you meet. The kids at our school, Why Not You Academy. That’s what life’s about.”
ESPN reported Wednesday that Seattle discussed a trade with the Cleveland Browns that would have sent Wilson to Cleveland in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick that eventually became Baker Mayfield. ESPN reported the Browns “weren’t interested.”
Wilson acknowledged on Thursday the Seahawks likely sought trades “a couple times” and moving players is “part of professional sports.”
“I didn’t really pay attention to it, to be honest with you,” Wilson said.
As for his made-for-TV return to Lumen Field on Monday, Wilson said: “It will definitely be an experience I’ve never experienced before.”
The question remains, though, how Seahawks fans will treat Wilson Monday night, with boos or cheers. Wilson said he's not worried about that, knowing the crowd will be rowdy regardless. Meanwhile, his former coach Pete Carroll told Seattle media Thursday he's "leaving it up to the (fans)."
Pete Carroll on how fans should react to Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/jZQl8P32wf— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 8, 2022
Broncos excited to be back on Monday Night Football
The Broncos will be back on Monday Night Football this week after not making an appearance last season, marking the first time in 29 years the franchise wouldn't play on Monday night, which was the longest streak in NFL history. Denver has a 32-42-1 record on Monday Night Football.
Playing on Monday night to start the year, and scheduled to play five more prime time games this season, is an indication the expectations for the Broncos are as high as they've been since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16. But while the Broncos are looking forward to playing on national television Monday, they know it's a long season ahead.
"I think the guys are just excited to get back out there and play. In the end, it's the 2022 season," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "It's a lot of excitement to just get out there and have the season... I think it's about controlling that excitement. I think we're allowed to be fired up and excited, but it's marathon."
Simmons looking forward to matchup with Penny, Metcalf, Lockett
While Wilson and the Broncos' offense will be the focal point Monday night, Denver's defense will be put to the test, too. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may not be a nine-time Pro Bowler like Wilson, but he does have a host of weapons led by running back Rashaad Penny and receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
"It puts a lot of pressure on the defense," Simmons said. "Obviously Seattle runs the ball really well, so that's what helps set up the play-action pass. We've got to be able to stop the run. D.K. and Lockett they're the best at running those two-man routes outside of or on par with (Vikings receivers) Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. They do such a good job of finding ways to get open.
"We've got to eliminate the big plays with DK and Lockett."
Injury report
Starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) was a full participant at Thursday's practice and is expected to play Monday night. Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) and wide receiver K.J. Hamler (knee) were listed as limited.