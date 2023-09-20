The head coach has been talking plenty about the Broncos’ need to reduce verbiage in the offense. As for the quarterback, not so much.

Sean Payton brought up after Sunday’s 35-33 home loss to Washington that things had “to change” after the Broncos burned three unnecessary timeouts in the first half and had clock management problems throughout the game. He later talked more about simplifying things on offense entering Wednesday’s practice.

So how might the practice have been different for Russell Wilson?

“They took one or two words out, not too many,’’ Wilson said after the workout.

The quarterback did acknowledge that the Broncos, who blew a 21-3 second-quarter lead against the Commanders, have to “play cleaner in the third quarter” and that they need to get calls in “a little quicker” at times. And he did say they were hurt against Washington by “penalties and some bad plays, two by me.” He was referring to a fumble he lost and interception he threw.

Overall, though, Wilson sounded at times Wednesday more like a quarterback of a 2-0 team rather than a 0-2 outfit. And the Broncos are in serious jeopardy of falling to 0-3 since they are 6 ½ point underdogs for Sunday’s game at Miami.

“We have so many great plays and so many personnels,’’ Wilson said when first asked Wednesday about the verbiage being reduced. “We want to get all of our guys on the field. … We always try to get into the perfect play and try to get our guys in the right positions, whether it’s the run game or the pass game.

“The verbiage is good. We just got to be a little quicker. That’s it. The faster we can go, the better, getting in and out, getting on or off the field, getting up to the line. … Calling it a little quicker in the huddle when we can. ... We obviously like our tempo and getting up to the ball and playing fast, and that’s a good thing for us.”

Wilson said Wednesday he feels “really clear in what we’re trying to do” and that Payton “has done a great of job communicating on what we’re trying to do on offense.” He said the Broncos played “some of the best we’ve ever played” in the first half against the Commanders but did acknowledge they have “got to make it two halves.”

The Broncos did score on their first three possessions to go up 21-3. But they then did little on offense until falling behind 35-24 in the fourth quarter. They scored their final points on a 50-yard Hail Mary pass from Wilson to Brandon Johnson on the game’s last play from scrimmage before a two-point conversion failed.

“Preseason was smooth, and then Week 1 (a 17-16 loss to Las Vegas) was smooth,’’ Payton said Wednesday about reducing the verbiage. “We probably had too much with some of these plays. Looking back on it, that’s something we can correct on our end and be quicker. There’s that happy balance of getting it in fast, but also getting it called to the line. I’m sure we were a little bit heavy relative to the length of some of the plays.”

Denver's first-year coach said the plan was put in place Tuesday night to reduce the verbiage and it involved coming “up with code names” for the calls.

Payton had talked Sunday and Monday about Wilson wearing a wristband during games to help with play calls. Actually, Wilson already wears a wristband to assist with more complex plays and Payton said additional plays should have been on it against Washington.

“There are certain plays that are going to be longer,’’ Payton said. “I’ll say, ‘Russ, let’s run No. 2,’ or, ‘Let’s flip No. 2,’ on the left hash or right hash. In hindsight last week, there are probably four or five plays that would have been easier had they been wristbanded, but we can still reduce the verbiage.”

Overall, Wilson’s statistics this season are solid. He has thrown for 482 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage of 68.2 is in line to be the second-best of his 12-year career and his passer rating of 108.5 on pace to be the third-best.

But Wilson has been much better in the first half than the second half. All his touchdown passes on the season had come in the first half until he threw the Hail Mary. And the Broncos have averaged 17.0 points in the first half and 7.5 in the second.

Wilson did throw for 308 yards and run for 56 against Commanders. His rushing total enabled him to become the first NFL quarterback to pass for 40,000 yards and run for 5,000.

“To do something like that is a blessing,’’ he said. “It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of great teammates, a lot of great coaching.”

Now, Wilson is trying to help get Payton his first regular season with Denver. He vowed to be “zoned in and ready to rock” against the favored Dolphins.