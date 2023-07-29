ENGLEWOOD • After Saturday's training camp practice, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and outside linebacker Frank Clark got together for a chat. It was a reunion of old friends.

From 2015 to 2018, Wilson was the star quarterback on the Seattle Seahawks and Clark one of their top defensive players. Wilson, during that stretch, made three Pro Bowls and Clark had two double-digit sack seasons.

Now, they’re back together. Wilson, who turns 35 in November, was traded from Seattle to Denver in March 2022, but had a disastrous first season with the Broncos. Clark, after four years with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year, $5.45 million with Denver in June.

“He’s still dangerous,’’ Clark said about Wilson at the Centura Health Training Center. “Like, don’t get it twisted. At the end of the day, players are going to age, their skills are going to fall back sometimes. I’m not saying that’s happening to Russ. … I’m just saying you got to understand Russ is a veteran. He’s a guy who’s won on multiple levels. … So don’t think Russ changes. Don’t think a few years go by, a bad season’s going to shake a guy. No, bro. We start fresh every year.”

Clark likes seeing how much faith Broncos coach Sean Payton has in Wilson.

“Sean Payton is a hell of a coach, and he believes in his players, he believes in his quarterback,’’ Clark said. “I can’t say that about a lot of people. But I believe in Russ. When you trust your quarterback and you believe what that man can do, at the end of the day, there’s no telling how far (the Broncos) can go.”

More visits after Harris

Payton gave no indication the Broncos are close to bringing back defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who played for Denver 2017-21 and had a free-agent visit Friday with the team.

“We brought him in, and that would be it,’’ Payton said. “He’s living (in the Denver area), so it was pretty easy. And we felt like it was worthwhile. We’ll probably have a few others that we look at bringing in, but nothing other than that. We’ll kind of go from there.”

The Broncos are looking for help on the defensive line after Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended at least for the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in 2022.

Billups stops by

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, a Denver native and former Nuggets star, stopped by practice Saturday and chatted with Payton.

“It was the first time I met him,’’ Payton said. “Really, it was fantastic. I didn’t realize his history here in Denver. … He’s going to come up (later Saturday) and (we’ll) give him tour. I’ve been a fan watching him play and he’s doing the same thing. He’s a coach and I’m a big fan of his. It was good to meet him.”

Billups declined an interview request before he went to tour the facility. But the longtime fan did let it be known that they are “my Broncos.”

Pads come on

The Broncos will take Sunday off and then hit the field Monday for the first day in pads.

“It’s an emotional game and you have to play it that way,’’ Payton said about making sure players aren’t overzealous in the practice session. “I think the key is identifying what you’re wanting in each period. We’re going to have some live periods, and we’re going to have some periods where they’re not live.”

McGlinchey due back

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed this third straight practice Saturday, but is expected back for the first workout in pads.

“He was excused,’’ Payton said. “We will have him back before Monday. He’ll be at Monday’s practice. He had a death in his family, and he’ll be returning on the weekend.”

On Saturday, working out on a side field were rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring injury) and rookie center Alex Forsyth (undisclosed condition).

Briefly

Payton said he soon will talk with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay about planning the joint practices the Broncos will host before the teams meet in the Aug. 26 preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High. … With Brett Maher and Elliott Fry competing to be the kicker, Payton said, ‘Fortunately, I don’t know if we have missed one yet. We’ve had two good periods now.’’ … Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw a bad pass Saturday over the middle that cornerback Faion picked off.