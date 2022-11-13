NASHVILLE — Russell Wilson sat at his locker, his white jersey coated in grass stains and his head hanging low.

He took a deep breath and shut his eyes. He was in pain. Physical, mental, emotional pain. For the first time this season, Wilson truly looked exhausted and defeated.

And that's for good reason, Wilson taking a beating in a 17-10 loss to the Titans Sunday at Nissan Stadium, being sacked six times and hit 18 others. It was another telling performance for the Broncos, who now sit at 3-6 on the season with little hope of making the playoffs.

For Wilson, it was as if the reality was finally starting to set in that this season — and possibly beyond — has been a failure.

"It's definitely frustrating," said Wilson, who was 21 of 42 for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception. "I feel like we could have won that game. The reality is we have to find ways to win games. It's disappointing because I really believe in who we are and the guys that we have."

Wilson and the Broncos had plenty of opportunities to win Sunday, thanks to another stellar defensive performance. They even jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first half.

But after several key injuries on offense, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, center Graham Glasgow and right tackle Billy Turner, the Broncos were once again inept on offense. That's been an issue all season for the Broncos, losing left tackle Garett Bolles, center Lloyd Cushenberry, wide receiver KJ Hamler and wide receiver Tim Patrick to injuries for either the season or for several games.

"It's been crazy seeing how many of our guys have gone down," Wilson said. "We have some world-class players that we don't have out there."

In the second half, the Broncos totaled only 106 yards of offense and had eight first downs — three of which came on the final drive when they marched all the way to the Titans' 21-yard-line before Wilson threw an interception at the goal line to seal the game. Not once did the Broncos enter the red zone Sunday.

"It just wasn't coming together," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "And it's unfortunate. It's another one-score game. We feel like the defense stepped up to the challenge with (Titans running back) Derrick Henry. I give our defense so much credit. Our offense has to find a way."

The Broncos defense held Henry — arguably the best running back in football — to only 53 yards rushing, his second-lowest rushing total this season. They also forced a key turnover in the fourth quarter, recovering a fumble with under 10 minutes to play. The offense went three-and-out on the following possession.

And that's been the story of the Broncos' season thus far. The defense has played well enough to win in every game, while the offense continues to capitalize. And it's clear the frustration is starting to set in off the field.

In the locker room following the game, the moods of the two sides couldn't have been more opposite. The defensive players didn't seem disturbed by the loss. Some we're even joking around, knowing they did their job Sunday. Meanwhile, the offensive players were as down and as angry as they've been all season.

"We're 3-6, not 0-9," defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said, smirking. "So there's beauty in that."

While most of the players continue to say the right things and believe they can "go on a run" like Hackett said in his press conference, it's clear some know what the end result of this season will be. They've been here before, missing the playoffs the past six seasons.

And for Hackett, who continues to not have any answers to Denver's problems, there's the knowledge he might be the fall guy at season's end.

"For me, it's about accountability. It's about holding myself accountable first, the coaches accountable and the players accountable," Hackett said. "As long as we point the things out that we can correct and get better on and everybody understands what that is and what we need to be able to go on a run at some point during this season, they'll be able to stay together. That's what this is. We're teachers. We're out there trying to teach them how to be successful out on that field.

"They have opportunities to go make those plays. So we'll continue that message and keep growing."

This season clearly hasn't gone to plan for the Broncos, considered Super Bowl contenders by some when they traded for Wilson in March. Playoff hopes are all but diminished, holding only a 3% chance at making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. And despite there still being eight games remaining, the thoughts of long-term are starting to creep in.

What if Hackett was the wrong hire? What if Wilson isn't the answer?

That's what must be racing through the collective mind of Broncos Country. And even possibly Wilson, who wanted to come to Denver and promised Super Bowls, but has yet to play anywhere near championship-caliber football.

"It's been tough," a somber Wilson said. "But we're not giving up."