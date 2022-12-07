ENGLEWOOD • When Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos in March, part of the reason was to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos haven't beaten the AFC West rival since November 2015, and it's largely been because they've been outplayed at quarterback. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a Bronco killer since being drafted by Kansas City in 2017. The hope was that Wilson could level the playing field with Mahomes.
Instead, Wilson is having the worst season of his career and Mahomes is the MVP favorite. The Broncos are 3-9, while the Chiefs are 9-3 and atop the AFC standings.
“I’ve gotten to know Patrick a little bit along the way," Wilson said Wednesday. "I love his demeanor, I love his energy, I love how he obviously makes spectacular plays. He is a great scrambler; he can really do some special things when he gets outside of the pocket. He’s got great players around him, too. ... I love the competitor that he is."
Mahomes, 27, is 9-0 against the Broncos throwing an average of 253.2 yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 0.4 interceptions per game. Mahomes, though, has never beaten Wilson in a head-to-head battle, losing 38-31 to the Seahawks in 2018.
The two are currently set to face each other likely for years to come, with Mahomes under contract until 2031 and Wilson until 2028. But Wilson's five-year, $245 million contract doesn't look as good as it did when he signed it in September, while Mahomes signing a 10-year, $450 million deal in 2020 looks like one of the smartest deals in NFL history.
For comparison, Mahomes, who is owed $29.45 million in 2022, has thrown 30 touchdowns this season — approximately $98,000 per touchdown. Wilson, who is owed $57 million, has thrown only eight touchdowns — $7.125 million per touchdown. More goes into it, but at this rate Mahomes is going to be a bargain for the Chiefs and is already on pace to be one of the best quarterbacks in league history.
"He is playing at an unbelievably high level, whether he’s hitting things in rhythm or he’s breaking the pocket. It’s incredible the different plays that he makes," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He’s just in that mindset and he’s just playing out of his mind, whether it’s the proper play or whether it’s in rhythm or he’s going to make plays with his feet. He looks to me to be an MVP. He’s unbelievable."
Comparing Wilson — or really any quarterback — to Mahomes is not exactly fair. But it is fair to expect more from Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. Many thought he would be the second-best quarterback in the division, ahead of the Chargers' Justin Herbert and Raiders' Derek Carr. He's been far from it.
Still, Wilson have a chance to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs Sunday, ending the infamous losing streak. And if he does that — something no Denver quarterback has done since Peyton Manning — maybe all be forgiven of Wilson ... for now.
Nathaniel Hackett explains Broncos' offensive issues: 'We should be more efficient across the board'
"This game of football isn’t necessarily all about the past. It’s about the present," Wilson said. "That’s the great thing about the game. What can we do to go against a really good football team and get a win at home in front of our fans and for our team? It definitely matters to us."
Injury report
Did not practice: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), OL Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) K Brandon McManus (quad), OL Tom Compton (illness).
Limited: S Kareem Jackson (NIR), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist), OLB Baron Browning (elbow), DL Jonathan Harris (knee).