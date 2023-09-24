The blinders are on for Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

After stumbling out of the gates to an 0-3 start, Denver’s starting quarterback is looking at the rest of the season like a 14-game race.

“There’s also a lot of perspective to understand that 0-3 doesn’t feel good, but the reality is we’ve got 14 games left,” Wilson said after the Broncos lost 70-20 on Sunday in Miami. “You’ve got to put your blinders on, and you’ve got to know that this is a race. You’ve got to know it’s a journey. You’ve got to know that it’s a battle. You’ve got to know that you’re starting in the far outside lane. All we can do is keep focused on the fundamentals and the details. That’s what will get us to where we want to go. It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be a journey.”

The historic loss leaves the Broncos a couple of strides behind the playoff pack early in the season. Wilson’s been fine through three games. He’s completed 65.4 percent of his passes with six touchdowns against two interceptions. He had one of each Sunday and could’ve had a couple of more touchdowns if not for some ill-timed penalties.

“We had our opportunities offensively early,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “Two penalties take touchdowns off the board.”

The Broncos went three and out on their first offensive drive before Wilson orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton. Wilson thought he had a second touchdown to Sutton on Denver’s next drive, but a flag for offensive pass interference took points off the board. The Broncos settled for a field goal. The same thing happened on the Broncos’ final drive of the first half, as a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy was nullified by an illegal shift. The offense’s momentum wore off after halftime, as Wilson and the offense failed to put up any points in the second half.

Wilson completed 23 of his 38 passes on the day, finishing with 306 yards. After running six times for 56 yards last week against Washington, Wilson didn’t rush once on Sunday. Afterward, he quickly shifted his focus to an opportunity to make up some ground next week when the Broncos travel to face another winless team in Chicago.

“We have to be focused on what’s ahead of us,” Wilson said. “And that’s trying to get ready to go play the Chicago Bears on the road.”